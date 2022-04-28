Miranda Lambert songs ranked: Her 18 greatest hits full of gunpowder, lead, and kerosene

Miranda Lambert is one of the most celebrated country music stars of the 21st century, building a discography full of classic songs going back 20 years. But what are her very best recordings? We count down the 18 greatest Miranda Lambert songs below. Watch their music videos below and let us know what you think. Do you agree with our choice for her number-one best song?

18. “Vice” (2016)

17. “Little Red Wagon” (2015)

16. “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” with Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, and Elle King (2019)

15. “It All Comes Out in the Wash” (2019)

14. “Kerosene” (2005)

13. “Gunpowder and Lead” (2008)

12. “Automatic” (2014)

11. “If I Was a Cowboy” (2021)

10. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” with Elle King (2021)

9. “Famous in a Small Town” (2007)

8. “In His Arms” with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall (2021)

7. “Somethin’ Bad” with Carrie Underwood (2014)

6. “Bluebird” (2019)

5. “White Liar” (2009)

4. “Over You” (2012)

3. “Tin Man” (2017)

2. “Mama’s Broken Heart” (2013)

1. “The House That Built Me” (2010)

Miranda Lambert got her start in 2001 when she was still a teenager, self-releasing her self-titled debut album. Then she gained greater recognition on the singing competition “Nashville Star” in 2003. That led to her first album from a major label, 2005’s “Kerosene” with Epic Nashville, and it’s been all uphill from there. “Kerosene” was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, as were her next five albums, with “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (2007) and “Revolution” (2009) going double platinum.

She is also beloved by her country music peers. She has won more Academy of Country Music Awards than any other artist in history. That includes a record nine wins for Female Artist of the Year and a whopping five victories for Album of the Year (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Revolution,” “Four the Record,” “Platinum,” and “The Weight of These Wings”). Despite all that, it took her until 2022 to finally win Entertainer of the Year for the first time; given how rare it is for women to claim that award, though, it was a downright coup.

She has also been heavily honored by the Country Music Association, including a record seven victories for Female Vocalist of the Year. So country’s two biggest peer group awards agree that she is the standard bearer for women in country music. At the Grammys, which are also decided by industry peers, Lambert hasn’t been as ubiquitous, but she has still won multiple times: Best Female Country Vocal Performance for “The House That Built Me” and Best Country Album for “Platinum” and “Wildcard.”