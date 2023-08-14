‘George and Tammy’ costume designer Mitchell Travers on his collaboration with Jessica Chastain [Exclusive Video Interview]

When costume designer Mitchell Travers first heard about “George and Tammy” he was busy working with star and Emmy nominee Jessica Chastain on another Tammy project: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

“Every actor is so different and I’m sure everyone on this panel can speak to the different process that we get to experience with actors,” Travers, an Emmy nominee for the Showtime series, tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview as part of our Meet the Experts: Costume Designer panel. “For whatever reason, Jessica and I aligned on our process. It’s a very similar approach that we have. I like to get the actor dressed in the morning in the same way that a human being gets dressed. So I don’t like to just deliver that one costume that’s exactly right. I like to sort of live with them as a living, breathing person, and get them dressed from some options or things that might make more sense because they’ve been going over lines and like before, so we’re super aligned in that process…. I think our job is often to read the room, find out the best way that we can support an actor’s process, and kind of be a chameleon and the way that we do our work so that we are the best costume designer for that person in their process.”

Based on “The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George” by Georgette Jones and created for television by Abe Sylvia, “George and Tammy” chronicles the complicated relationship between country legends Tammy Wynette (Chastain) and George Jones (Emmy nominee Michael Shannon).

“I had a huge lightbulb moment at one point poring over research where I realized that the idea of the country-western style that we have now is sort of a character of what these people helped create because they were the mood board,” Travers says of the influence Wynette and Jones had on culture. “They were the originators of the country-western style. So it wasn’t about making something look country, it was about making something look authentic to the people who created the look of country. It became about finding that line about the early origins of the elements of this style and keeping it honest. And not any sort of parody or exaggeration of their style.”

A perfect example of that kind of costuming – plus Travers’ relationship with Chastain – can be found in the third episode, “We’re Gonna Hold On,” which features Tammy wearing a showstopping red dress during her first-ever performance in Las Vegas.

“I asked her, ‘How do you want to feel?’ And she just said, ‘Red,’” Travers recalls “So I was like, ‘Okay, that’s enough for me and now I can put it together.’ So I started the search for authentic period gowns, but one of them had enough fringe for Tammy Wynette. So, of course, we had to hand bead these fringe elements that we added to the dress, I feel like we were sewing them on truly until the cameras rolled. But Tammy had this incredible way of walking that was sort of like a swish in the hip, which Jessica mimics beautifully. And so the silver fringe just really helps accentuate that movement and that character study.”

“It’s the perfect moment for somebody like me,” Travers adds. “But it was a great example of how we work together, where it’s just that little kernel of a thought. And I get to sort of color around those lines in a way that I feel inspired by.”

All episodes of “George and Tammy” are available to stream on Paramount+.

