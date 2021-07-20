Mj Rodriguez (‘Pose’): Emmys 2021 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Mj Rodriguez is entering the “Pose” episode “Series Finale” as her 2021 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Actress. This program aired June 6 and was the seventh episode of the third season for the FX show.

In this installment, Bianca (Rodriguez) makes the discovery that people of color are being denied access to HIV clinical trials. She then leads the charge with ACT UP to get medications for Pray Tell (Billy Porter) and many others.

This year marks her first career Emmy nomination. For this 2021 contest, she is competing against “The Crown” stars Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin, Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”), Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy winners through September 19

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions