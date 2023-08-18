Mohen Leo and T.J. Falls (‘Andor’ visual effects): Stellar visuals look so real because they ‘anchor everything in reality’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“’Star Wars’ is a huge universe, and being able to tell different stories within the universe is one of the things that’s that’s most exciting to me,” reveals visual effects producer T.J. Falls about how the focus on character sets “Andor” apart from other series in the genre. For our recent webchat with Falls and visual effects supervisor Mohen Leo, he adds, “the story is about this journey of Cassian Andor, the journey is about the impetus of the Rebellion, and how these things have happened,” explaining that they’re “less worried about the ‘Star Wars’ aspect and more worried about how this tells a good story. How does this provide a message and an ideal throughout the course of the series?” Watch our exclusive video interview above with the Emmy nominees.

The latest live-action series in the Disney-era “Star Wars” franchise (after “The Mandalorian,” “The Book of Boba Fett” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi”), “Andor” serves as a prequel to “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016) and also by extension to the original Oscar-winning classic “Star Wars” (1977). Star Diego Luna reprises his “Rogue One” role as the titular interplanetary thief-turned-Rebel spy Cassian Andor and also serves as an executive producer on the series. “Andor” focuses on Cassian’s origin story over the five years leading up to the end of “Rogue One,” when he and fellow renegade Jyn Erso (Oscar nominee Felicity Jones) spectacularly sacrificed their lives to successfully steal and transmit the top-secret Death Star plans to the Rebel Alliance led by Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher). The sci-fi prequel was created by Tony Gilroy (who was also pivotal in getting “Rogue One” made, by directing re-shoots and reworking its screenplay), with Genevieve O’Reilly co-starring alongside Olivier winner Kyle Soller, Olivier winner and Tony and Emmy nominee Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve,” “Fleabag”), Emmy nominee Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl”), Olivier winner and Tony nominee Denise Gough, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu and Elizabeth Dulau.

“This is really a story about more or less ordinary people. It’s not about people with superpowers,” Leo explains about keeping the show’s visual aesthetic grounded in reality. “It was really important to Tony from the start that the world we created around them was something that was relatable and felt tangible,” he says. “A big part of that was to anchor everything in reality,” Leo explains, adding that in doing so, it “makes all of the visual effects around it feel real.”

