Moira Frazier (‘Abbott Elementary’ hairstylist) on 1st Emmy nomination: ‘All that hard work paid off’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Hairstylist Moira Frazier felt a “burst of emotion” when she learned about receiving her first career Emmy nomination. Frazier and her team were nominated in the category of Best Contemporary Hairstyling on the ABC comedy “Abbott Elementary.” As Frazier admits in an exclusive video interview with Gold Derby (watch above), “It just made me feel like [the work] was finally being recognized and all that hard work paid off.”

Frazier argues that hairstyling is about more than making people look good on television; it’s about communicating a character. “Hair always matches the character. It just does,” she argues. “That’s something you can never erase because that’s the first thing you see.” She points to the character of Janine (creator and star Quinta Brunson) as an example. “Janine’s a quirky character,” says Frazier. “I can’t give her a middle part, bone straight glamorous hair like Ava ( Best Comedy Supporting Actress nominee Janelle James) because it doesn’t match her character.”

The simple location of a part in the hair, argues Frazier, can communicate so much about a character. In the beginning of season two, Brunson wrote Janine as changing the part in her hair to signify the character’s growth. “She wanted to step out of her shell, step out of her comfort zone and do something different, which is something as simple as changing her part,” she says. “That’s simple to the average person but was was such a big thing for Janine. it shows progress.”

Frazier sees her hard work not as daunting, but as an opportunity to grow. “Every challenge that I’m faced with I take as a lesson,” she says. “I just gotta be grateful for that journey, for the ups, for the downs, for the yes’s and the no’s, because it all led me to right now. It led me here talking to you about an Emmy nomination.”

