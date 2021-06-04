Molly Bernard (‘Younger’) on playing Lauren for 7 years: ‘That’s been the gift of my career’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“She’s really had an evolution,” claims Molly Bernard of her character Lauren in “Younger.” “She has blossomed from young millennial to large and in charge businesswoman.” The actress has served as the resident scene stealer on the Paramount+ series, which is now concluding its seventh and final season. No matter what wild antics Lauren gets up to, Bernard is most proud to play a character who has remained steadfast in always being herself. “That’s been the gift of my career, playing someone that strong,” she states. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

The writers of “Younger” frequently provide Bernard with riotous moments, whether it’s descending from the ceiling at her 30th birthday party or getting hilariously physical with Debbie Mazar’s Maggie in order to impress her ex. “I eat it up,” Bernard admits of the excitement that comes from these scenes. “I know for the writers, Lauren has been an excellent vehicle,” she reveals, “because she can do and say anything they can think up.”

The actress also appreciates that the way the writers have approached her character has deepened as the series went on. She is always “flattered” when she spots an aspect of herself in Lauren’s lines or actions. Bernard explains that one of the greatest joys of being with a series for so many years is that “at a certain point, the writers are writing for the actors. And the people are watching for the characters.”

Bernard is also proud to play an openly pansexual role, an aspect that has never been tokenized on the series. “They made a character who is queer, but it’s kind of the least interesting thing about her,” she explains. “There are so many other descriptors that Lauren leads with other than her sexuality.” The ensemble of “Younger” is filled with queer characters, something the actress believes normalized LGBTQ representation long before other TV shows caught on.

As Bernard looks ahead to projects that might follow up “Younger,” she hopes to find a role that contrasts Lauren’s effervescence. “I am so thirsty for something hard and kinda crunchy,” she admits. She’s eager for a variety of new performance experiences. “I am a character actress,” Bernard states, “and I just want to let that pendulum swing.”

