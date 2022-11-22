Molly Hughes (‘Thirteen Lives’ production designer) on constructing the enormous underground caves [Exclusive Video Interview]

“How are we going to create this world that so many people witnessed on their televisions over the summer of 2018, when they were glued to this event and not knowing what the outcome was going to be at that time” reveals production designer Molly Hughes about the challenge of designing the intricate and realistic caves featured throughout the action drama “Thirteen Lives.” For our recent webchat she adds that, “for me it was really about more than geographical authenticity. It was about storytelling authenticity, cultural authenticity and technical authenticity. If we were unclear about how these divers really did this and if we weren’t sure of our scuba skills and how all of that worked, then we would’ve been called out on it.” We talked with Hughes as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Thirteen Lives” is directed by Oscar winner Ron Howard from a screenplay by William Nicholson, starring Oscar nominee Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton and Tom Bateman. The action drama is based on the harrowing true story set in Thailand that made worldwide headlines back in 2018 when a rescue mission is assembled to retrieve a group of young boys and their soccer coach who are trapped in a system of flooded underground caves.

Hughes boasts a wealth of experience in blockbuster production design, having helped create the enormous worlds of the “Harry Potter” franchise. The designer applied those skills in conceptualizing and constructing the caves that were so critical to the film’s overall success as physical spaces that were not only authentic but also fit for purpose as a film set. “We were building full size mock-ups out of chicken wire frame and canvas,” Hughes explains. “Everyone could climb through those if they chose to do so. Our stunt divers did that, our second unit director did that, Ron did that, just to get a real feel for what we were dealing with, which was very successful for us.”

