‘Moon Knight’ editors Ahmed Hafez, Cedric Nairn-Smith and Joan Sobel divided and conquered like ‘passing ships in the night’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“We all have darkness, we all have things we need to be forgiven for and that is something important to remember” declares editor Joan Sobel. She was referring to a recent quote she read from actress Mary Louise Parker when summing up how she describes one of the core narrative arcs in the spectacular Marvel Studios six-part limited series “Moon Knight.” Sobel served as one of three editors on the series alongside Cedric Nairn-Smith and Ahmed Hafez, each of them tackling two episodes each. Watch our exclusive video interview with Sobel, Nairn-Smith and Hafez above.

“Moon Knight” was created by Jeremy Slater, based on the Marvel comics featuring the character of the same name. Slater’s vision as head writer was then shepherded during production by Egyptian helmer Mohamed Diab (who directed four of the six episodes) with collaborators Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson directing the second and fourth episodes on the Disney Plus limited series, the sixth TV production in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki,” “What If…?” and “Hawkeye.”

SEE over 450 interviews with 2022 Emmy contenders

Oscar Isaac stars as Marc Spector (a.k.a. Moon Knight) and Steven Grant (a.k.a. Mr. Knight), two alters of a man with dissociative identity disorder (who we eventually learn is joined by a third alter, the mysterious Jake Lockley). Marc is a ruthless mercenary who becomes Moon Knight, the avatar (i.e. the manifestation of a deity in bodily form on earth) for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, with his alter Steven, a mild-mannered British gift-shop employee who becomes Mr. Knight, Steven’s persona when he is Khonshu’s avatar. The series co-stars May Calamawy as Spector’s estranged wife Layla El-Faouly (who later becomes the Scarlet Scarab), Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke as villain Harrow and Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham, the voice of Khonshu. “Moon Knight” premiered March 30 to critical acclaim and strong word-of-mouth, scoring an impressive “fresh” rating of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics reserving special praise for Isaac’s bravura performance and the show’s impressive production values.

All three editors come from diverse backgrounds, bringing their own unique perspectives to arguably one of the most ambitious television productions in recent years. Sobel is BAFTA-nominated for her work on the Tom Ford noir thriller “Nocturnal Animals,” Nairn-Smith is best known for his work on another award-winning hyper-caffeinated superhero action drama “The Boys,” and Hafez is an acclaimed Egyptian editor, who has collaborated with lead director Diab on his films “Clash” (2016) and “Amira” (2021). “We all had the same feeling about the show and about the characters. Mohamed was very clear, especially as to where he wanted to take this series,” Sobel explains about how the three editors largely divided andf conquered, rather than collbaorate on all six installments. “He conveyed that to all three of us and then we were sort of on our own and yet when you look at the whole series together, it really flows and plays together,” she says. “We did check in with one another from time to time to make sure that we’re all heading in the right direction,” Nairn-Smith says, adding, “but it’s true, even when Ahmed and I were [in production] in Budapest, we wouldn’t see each other for days on end, sometimes we’d be just like two passing ships in the night.”

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy nominees by July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions