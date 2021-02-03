2021 Film Golden Globe Nominations: Which Studios, Streamers and Movies Got The Most?

Wondering who got the most 2021 film Golden Globe nominations? The streaming service Netflix led on both the movie and TV sides of the ledger when the contenders were announced for the 78th annual Golden Globes on February 3. It reaped a whopping 42 bids across the board (22 for films and 20 for TV shows). Scroll down to see which of its Oscar contenders were nominated and to see how the other streaming services and studios fared as a whole and for their individual movies at the Golden Globe Awards.

SEE 2021 Golden Globes nominations list: Nominees for 78th annual ceremony

Here are the nomination tallies for movie studios and streaming outlets:

Netflix — 22

Amazon Studios — 7

Focus Features — 5

Sony Pictures Classics — 5

Searchlight Pictures — 5

Walt Disney Studios — 5

Hulu — 4

Warner Bros. Pictures — 4

Universal Pictures — 3

A24 — 2

Apple — 2

NEON — 2

STXfilms — 2

Vertical Entertainment/IMAX — 2

Magnolia Pictures — 1

Samuel Goldwyn Pictures — 1

Shudder — 1

And here are the nomination totals for individual films:

Six nominations

“Mank”

Five nominations

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Four nominations

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

Three nominations

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“One Night in Miami”

Two nominations

“Hamilton”

“Judas and the Black Messiah” –

“The Life Ahead”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“The Mauritanian”

“Music”

“News of the World”

“Palm Springs”

“The Prom”

“Soul”

“The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”

One nomination

“Another Round”

“The Croods: A New Age”

“Emma”

“French Exit”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“I Care A Lot”

“The Little Things”

“La Llorona”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Minari”

“On the Rocks”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“The Personal History of David Copperfield”

“Pieces of a Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“Tenet”

“Two of Us”

“Wolfwalkers”

