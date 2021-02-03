2021 TV Golden Globe Nominations: Which Networks, Streamers and Shows Got The Most?

Wondering who got the most 2021 TV Golden Globe nominations? The streaming service Netflix dominated again this year, reaping 20 nominations. That outpaced its haul of 17 bids at last year’s Golden Globes. “The Crown” led the way for Netflix, with the royal drama earning six bids. HBO held strong in second place with “The Undoing” receiving four nominations. Only one broadcast TV network made the cut at these Golden Globe Awards.

Scroll down to see which of future (and past) Emmy contenders were nominated by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and to see how the other streaming services and networks fared as a whole and for their individual shows.

Here are the nomination counts for TV and streaming outlets:

Netflix — 20

HBO — 9

Hulu — 6

Pop TV — 5

Showtime — 5

Prime Video — 3

Apple TV+ — 2

AMC — 1

BBC America — 1

Disney+ — 1

FX Networks — 1

NBC — 1

Here are the nomination tallies for each TV show:

Six nominations

“The Crown”

Five nominations

“Schitt’s Creek”

Four nominations

“Ozark”

“The Undoing”

Three nominations

“The Great”

“Ratched”

Two nominations

“The Comey Rule”

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“Normal People”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“Small Axe”

“Ted Lasso”

“Unorthodox”

One nomination

“Better Call Saul”

“Black Monday”

“The Good Lord Bird”

“Hollywood”

“Hunters”

“I Know This Much is True”

“Killing Eve”

“Lovecraft Country” –

“The Mandalorian”

“Mrs. America”

“Perry Mason”

“Ramy”

“Your Honor”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

