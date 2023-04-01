24 most anticipated movies for April include ‘Air,’ ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie,’ ‘Evil Dead Rise’ … [PHOTOS]

Successful awards season showings for spring and summer releases like “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” and “Elvis” have evidently discouraged studios from backloading their buzziest titles. Fresh off a successful premiere at South by Southwest, “Air” is getting a wide release from Amazon Studios this month, even though it’s the kind of movie one can see having an easy route to the Oscars out of TIFF or Venice.

“Beau is Afraid” may not be typical academy fodder (though that’s becoming harder and harder to define these days), but it’s a highly anticipated title that A24 could’ve held for a July or August debut. Is the studio betting that Ari Aster’s latest is, like the jewel in its Oscar-gilded crown, also a movie voters will embrace given enough time? Besides those two titles, moviegoers are being treated to biopics about George Foreman and Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton, not to mention a satire of America’s favorite artist and PBS host. Between a drama from one of Romania’s most well-known directors, a modern-day adaptation of the Georges Bizet opera, “Carmen,” and a new Kelly Reichardt picture, the specialty market is also replete with exciting options.

