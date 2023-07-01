15 most anticipated movies for July include ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,’ ‘Barbie’ … [PHOTOS]

What July lacks in quantity it compensates for with three of the year’s most anticipated films, plus another stab at restoring the hallowed R-rated comedy to its former glory and a Sundance horror breakout from A24, both of which could reap major returns on investment. The box office will be kept afloat by June holdovers “Across the Spider-Verse” and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” until “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” takes things up to Mach 10 – or have we confused references?

SEE July 2023 box office preview: ‘Mission Impossible 7,’ ‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer’ hope to blow up the summer

It’s hard keeping all of Tom Cruise’s legacy action franchises straight when every day is simply a struggle not to combust with anticipation for the following weekend’s double-feature. Regardless of its cume, July 21-23 will hold a special place in the hearts of many a cinephile for years to come. Those not as sentimentally dispositioned can still expect a clearer picture of the awards race by the month’s end – and not only insofar as “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” are concerned, as an import from a German auteur overdue for recognition at the Oscars might jumpstart the International Feature conversation. Scroll through the gallery above (or click here for direct access) to assess the field and plan your viewing schedule!

