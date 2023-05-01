17 most anticipated movies for May include ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ ‘Fast X,’ ‘You Hurt My Feelings’ … [PHOTOS]

The summer movie season is officially here and kicking off with Marvel’s latest entry in what is arguably its most critically successful series. Also closing the month, the House of Mouse is set to do serious business over the Memorial Day weekend with another photorealistic renovation of an animated classic.

Unsurprisingly, the past month’s box-office tally substantially improved upon April 2022’s, and though moviegoing isn’t back to its pre-pandemic standard, May is also on track to exceed grosses posted a year ago. No blockbuster on the horizon appears to have the cross-demographic appeal of “Top Gun: Maverick,” but three tentpoles could recreate the Best Picture nominee’s numbers in the aggregate.

Elsewhere, audiences seeking alternatives to Disney and the 10th “Fast and Furious” installment can, between new work from Paul Schrader and Nicole Holofcener, find quite a few enticing options on the specialty market. Insofar as awards go, however, streaming is this month’s buzziest destination: Apple has an early contender for the Best Documentary Oscar, while HBO is eyeing the Emmy for Best TV movie. The following 16 titles are an exciting warm-up for the massive releases awaiting us in June and July.

Scroll through the gallery above (or click here for direct access) to check out our picks for the 17 most anticipated titles coming to theaters and streaming this May.

