Who’s performing at the VMAs 2020? BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin are the first to join the lineup [UPDATING]

The MTV Video Music Awards will be held on Sunday night, August 30, and the event is not only an opportunity to honor the best music videos of the year, it’s also one of the year’s biggest music concerts. It remains to be seen how the COVID-19 pandemic will change the logistics of the awards and the performances, but music artists are still slated to take the stage in one form or another. Find out who’s joining the roster below, updating as additional names are added to the list. And check out our gallery of the scheduled performers above.

August 4: The VMAs are already set to be an international affair with its first three announced artists. Korean K-pop band BTS, Colombian singer J Balvin and American breakout star Doja Cat.

BTS are nominated for three VMAs this year: Best Pop Video, Best K-Pop Video and Best Choreography, all for “On.” The septet earned their first nominations in 2019 when they contended four times for “Boy with Luv” featuring Halsey. That was the inaugural year for Best K-Pop Video, which they won, along with a second prize for Best Group. With one of the most devoted fan bases in the world, they’re forces to be reckoned with yet again at these audience-voted kudos.

J Balvin has already won four VMAs over the course of his career. He claimed Best Latin Video for the last two years in a row for “Mi Gente” with Willy William (2018) and “Con Altura” with Rosalia (2019). “Con Altura” also won Best Choreography, and he won Song of Summer for joining forces with Cardi B on “I Like It” (2018). This year he has another four nominations, one for Best Collaboration (“RITMO” with Black Eyed Peas) and three for Best Latin Video (the all-star collaboration “China,” “Que Pena” with Maluma and his own “Amarillo”).

Doja Cat celebrates her first three VMA nominations this year. She’s up twice for her chart-topping breakthrough hit “Say So” (Song of the Year and Best Direction), and she has an additional nom for Best New Artist.

