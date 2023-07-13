Emmy nominations x 2, 3, or 4: Bill Hader, Pedro Pascal, Quinta Brunson, Sharon Horgan …

Bill Hader once again topped the list of Emmy nominees who earned multiple bids in a single year when nominations for the 75th annual awards were announced on July 12g. Nine individuals earned two or more nominations this year, down from the even dozen who achieved the feat in 2022.

As of this writing, Hader earned three nominations in 2023 for “Barry” for his leading role on the series and for directing and writing the series finale “wow.” When producer credits are finalized for the program categories in the middle of August, Hader will pick up a fourth as executive producer on the final season of the HBO show. This should be the case with Quinta Brunson, Sharon Horgan, Jason Sudeikis, and Ali Wong, too.

For now, though, Hader ties with Pedro Pascal with three nominations on the morning. Pascal netted his first-ever Emmy bids this year for his lead dramatic role on HBO’s “The Last of Us,” for comedy guest actor for his “Saturday Night Live” hosting duties, and for his narration of the documentary series “Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World.”

Below, see an alphabetical list of all the individuals who earned two or more Emmy nominations.

Murray Bartlett

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Drama Guest Actor, “The Last of Us”

Alex Borstein

Comedy Supporting Actress, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Character Voice-Over Performance, “Family Guy”

Quinta Brunson

Comedy Lead Actress, “Abbott Elementary”

Comedy Guest Actress, “Saturday Night Live”

Bill Hader

Comedy Directing, “Barry”

Comedy Lead Actor, “Barry”

Comedy Writing, “Barry”

Sharon Horgan

Drama Lead Actress, “Bad Sisters”

Drama Writing, “Bad Sisters”

Melanie Lynskey

Drama Lead Actress, “Yellowjackets”

Drama Guest Actress, “The Last of Us”

Pedro Pascal

Drama Lead Actor, “The Last of Us”

Comedy Guest Actor, “Saturday Night Live”

Narrator, “Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World”

Jason Sudeikis

Comedy Lead Actor, “Ted Lasso”

Comedy Writing, “Ted Lasso”

Ali Wong

Movie/Limited Lead Actress, “BEEF”

Character Voice-Over Performance, “Tuca & Bertie”

