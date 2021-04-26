Music supervisor Frankie Pine on the deleted Kaley Cuoco singing scene that opened ‘The Flight Attendant’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“The Flight Attendant” opens with a montage set to the song “Good Time Girl” by Sofi Tukker, but music supervisor Frankie Pine reveals in her exclusive interview with Gold Derby (watch the video above) that the show was supposed to open with star Kaley Cuoco singing a song herself.

She explains, “Oh gosh, it was at the beginning of the pilot episode! It was so great! It was a drunk karaoke scene where she was going to come in and rerecord ‘Call Your Girlfriend’ and I had her come into the recording studio — she’d never been in a recording studio before.” Pine continues, “She was a pro! Perfect, perfect drunk rendition of ‘Call Your Girlfriend’. I had wished we could put it in some kind of blooper reel.” A split-second shot appears during the montage; no Robyn songs ultimately appear in the first season of the HBO Max dramedy.

Pine will be on the Emmy ballot for that first episode titled “In Case of Emergency” nonetheless and is additionally submitting for her work on the first season of crime thriller “Big Sky” on ABC, as well as the movie “Sylvie’s Love” from Amazon. Pine won consecutive Guild of Music Supervisors Awards for “Nashville,” before the Emmys introduced a Best Music Supervision award, as well as a trophy for “Magic Mike” on the film side.

“We really wanted this to feel like an old-time love story,” says Pine about “Sylvie’s Love,” noting that the Fabrice Lecomte song “B.-Loved” that is interpolated throughout the film was instrumental in establishing the 1957 to 1962 setting. She explains, “We wanted it to feel like it was the theme of the movie that is reminiscent of that old-time love theme and that was really important to make you long for those older movies.”

