Nancy Vincent (‘Our Flag Means Death’ makeup artist): ‘It’s not a horror movie, but having a sword through the eye is quite gruesome’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I’ve mostly been working in film, and I’ve realized TV is harder,” confesses makeup artist Nancy Vincent about her work on the pirate comedy “Our Flag Means Death.” For our recent webchat she continues, “It’s a lot faster. We were trying to make a feature film that lasts 30 minutes 10 times in a row with no breaks. It’s rolling and prepping and shooting all at the same time. The most important thing for me was having an amazing team.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“Our Flag Means Death” tells the tale of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), an aristocrat who abandons his family to pursue the life of a pirate on the high seas. In the series, Oscar-winning screenwriter Taika Waititi plays infamous pirate Blackbeard. Vincent explains, “Stede’s so clueless about the whole pirating thing. He’s not trying to fake it. He just doesn’t know what’s going on. He has questions to Blackbeard and the other pirates. It’s not like these days, when you can research what a pirate actually does. He had to go out there and find out.”

Vincent admits, “One of the trickiest things for us was doing the sword through the eye for Captain Badminton (Rory Kinnear). That was a real design conundrum. Trying to work out how we were going keep a sword going through somebody’s head, keep it safe and stop it from wiggling around. We had the amazing Vincent Van Dyke (prosthetic designer) working with us. He managed to build this incredible headpiece with the sword. Then we put makeup over the top with all the blood. One of the big challenges was trying not to make it look too gruesome. It’s not a horror movie, but having a sword through the eye is quite gruesome.”

The makeup artist says, “Taika has a lot of tattoos throughout the show. It began with just one sleeve, but then partway through his jacket came off. That was not planned in advance. So when that happened, I had like 24 hours to make another whole sleeve of tattoos for the other arm. It worked out okay. Luckily I live with two or three amazing artists, my husband (production designer on the series) and two daughters. I’ll come in and go, ‘guys I need an outline of a shark. Or can you do me a skull and crossbones, but the skull is crying. A dagger with blood dripping off it?’”

