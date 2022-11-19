‘Nanny’ cinematographer Rina Yang on the ‘miracles’ it takes to make an independent film [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I think that it’s not really a horror movie. And we didn’t feel like we were making a horror movie. It’s more of a thriller,” but it has “the twist of genre,” explains “Nanny” cinematographer Rina Yang about crafting the look of the Amazon film. “I think it was pretty organic. [Director Nikyatu Jusu] and I are quite laid back. We sort of go with the instinct and go with the flow.” We talked to Yang as part of our “Meet the Experts” film cinematographers panel. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Nanny” tells the story of Aisha (Anna Diop), a Senegalese immigrant in New York City who takes a job as a nanny for an affluent white family so she can make enough money to bring her son to thhe United States with her. But along the way she begins to experience troubling visions of the spirits Anansi the spider and Mami Wata.

Yang comes from a background of commercials and music videos, “so I’ve shot, like, thousands of projects before embarking on this film.” But “I always think that making a film is such a miracle, you know, from the development phase to getting the greenlight to actually making it. And then even if you’ve made it, you might get canned and people might not see it. Even if it’s out there, people might not see it at all. It’s been great to see that the film has been touring around the world and getting some traction.”

Unlike other types of clients with built-in audiences like corporate brands or music artists, with feature film – especially independent film – “you need a lot more miracles.” “Nanny” won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival and Anna Diop is nominated for a Gotham Award for her performance, so perhaps “Nanny” had its own restless spirits guiding it towards success and recognition.

