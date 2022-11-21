‘Nanny’ production designer Jonathan Guggenheim on the ‘nightmarish nautical theme’ of the psychological thriller [Exclusive Video Interview]

“The script blew me away upon the very first read,” remembers “Nanny” production designer Jonathan Guggenheim about the screenplay by writer-director Nikyatu Jusu. “And it was so incredibly visual, Nikyatu has a very visual style when she’s writing, very descriptive style. And it was one of the main reasons I was so attracted to the script.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Guggenheim above.

“Nanny” is a psychological thriller about Aisha (Anna Diop), a Senegalese immigrant in New York City who takes a job as a nanny to save enough money to bring her son to the United States with her. But along the way she is visited and haunted by spirits of African folklore Anansi and Mami Wata. “Personally, my favorite films are psychological thrillers that have this tinge of the surreal,” Guggenheim says. He’s drawn to a film “that walks that line very delicately” between the “real world” and “this heightened and almost fantastical-like setting.”

One of the most important locations in the film is the apartment of Amy and Adam (Michelle Monaghan and Morgan Spector), the couple for whom Aisha works. “The money story in ‘Nanny’ is incredibly important in informing what these characters can afford. It’s obviously written in the script in dialogue that Amy calls the space an overpriced shoe box,” Guggenheim explains. “We wanted to set the tone that by most of American standards, Adam and Amy are doing very well, but by New York standards they’re pretty average really.”

Then twisting that location towards the supernatural “was one of our favorite things to tackle as a design team … We kept calling it like this nightmarish nautical theme,” Guggenheim describes. “We wanted the space to feel as if she was in a fishbowl that was quickly filling with water, both figuratively and literally.” Finding that balance between the real and the otherworldly is “a fun challenge that presents itself.”

