‘Succession’ actress Natalie Gold on Rava’s final showdown with Kendall: ‘Inspired and surprising and bold’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

When the Roys gathered in New York City to mourn Logan Roy (Brian Cox) at the patriarch’s funeral, one family member’s absence was conspicuous. Rava Roy. The estranged wife of Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) decided against attending the ceremony, instead opting to leave the city altogether amid political unrest after the Roy family helped elect a far-right fascist the President of the United States.

According to Rava actress Natalie Gold, the twist that her character would cut ties with Kendall at one of his lowest points caught her by surprise. “The writers are too smart and they get me every time,” Gold tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview. “I had assumed my character would somehow be there and support him because it’s obviously such a big moment and my character has always supported him in every event that we’ve seen kind of throughout these four seasons. So the fact that she did not go, I thought, was beautiful and inspired and surprising and bold and perfect.”

Gold has physically appeared on 12 episodes of “Succession” during its acclaimed run – she was a series regular in Season 1 – but her performance in the final season brought new depth to the character. She first returned to the show in episode seven, “Tailgate Party,” when Rava attempts to discuss with Kendall an alarming incident that happened to their adopted daughter, Sophie (Swayam Bhatia). While walking down the street one day, Sophie, who is a person of color, was accosted by an apparent supporter of ATN, the conservative news network Kendall and his family grew to great prominence. After Kendall quickly tries to blame his wife for letting Sophie out of the house without supervision, Rava unloads on Kendall: “I was raising our daughter while you were running a f–king racist news organization,” she shouts.

“That scene was so incredibly written,” Gold says. “I was so excited to get to do it. I love that her veneer was cracking finally and we get to see her angry and pissed and lose her shit. Because I think she’s very good and very practiced… I think she entered that interaction wanting to have a conversation with Kendall about what happened to their daughter and she wanted him to be an active participant in how they were going to help their daughter. And he turned it around on her and basically called her an absentee mother, which is mortifying and infuriating and just ridiculous. So I love that she got to lose her shit on him and call him out for what he’s doing, and how absent he’s been – and also, his news organization is a direct correlation to what’s happening to their daughter. I’m sure Rava is complicit in that too. And it’s very complicated, but she wants to hash that out and not be called a bad mother.”

But it was Rava and Kendall’s final interaction that fans will likely remember long after the final episode airs on Sunday. Fearing for her family’s safety after ATN called the presidential election for conservative candidate Jeryd Mencken (Justin Kirk), Rava decides to take the kids and leave the city on the day of Logan’s funeral. But before she does, Kendall tries to stop her. Their blowout argument on a busy New York street, Gold says, took many shapes during production and even had onlookers stopping to take photos.

“It was very intense to do and a painful scene. But also that’s the most fun,” Gold says. “The writing is so good and it was such a wonderful, breakthrough moment for their relationship – albeit very painful.”

Gold has appeared in almost all of her scenes with Strong, an Emmy Award winner for Season 2 whose performance has been widely hailed during the show’s run. “There’s a deep level of trust,” she says of her onscreen partnership with Strong. “The most fun thing about working on this show, working with Jeremy and being directed by these incredible directors and having words to say by these amazing writers is that it’s always a surprise… I don’t go into a scene planning everything that’s going to happen because the joy for me of being an actor is being able to put all my focus on my scene partner, and hopefully being open and present enough to respond in time to whatever they’re giving me. And Jeremy’s always giving me something new to play with. I can only hope I’m doing the same for him. It just brings a level of trust, depth, and history within our characters.”

Rava wasn’t the only person to cut Kendall off during Sunday’s episode, “Church and State.” His longtime assistant Jess (Juliana Canfield) also quit on the Waystar co-CEO, in part because of his complicity in electing Mencken. Gold says she’s friends with Canfield – and she imagines Rava and Jess were friendly as well – and texted the actress after Sunday’s episode with her own pitch of fanfiction for a “Succession” spin-off.

“I think Jess should come to work with Rava because Rava is a consultant at a McKinsey-type place,” she says. “I think Rava will give Jess an executive-level job. She’s earned it and she’s ready to be her own boss.”

The “Succession” series finale airs Sunday.

