‘Black Bird’ cinematographer Natalie Kingston on working with the late Ray Liotta [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Black Bird” creator and showrunner Dennis Lehane has said what interested him most about the Apple TV+ limited series wasn’t necessarily its cat-and-mouse game of a convict, Jimmy (Taron Egerton), trying to get a confession from an alleged serial killer, Larry (Paul Walter Hauser). Rather, Lehane was sparked by how the show’s storyline could interrogate toxic masculinity and the male gaze.

“What I’ve said a bunch about the show is that everybody objectifies, I don’t care who you are. We all objectify. Men just seem to weaponize it, and a certain type of man. And so I wanted to look at where every man falls on the spectrum,” Lehane told Gold Derby in a previous interview. “Because we’re all capable of it. Where do we fall in the spectrum? And that became the journey that Jimmy goes on.”

Bringing that thesis to the show’s imagery fell to Natalie Kingston. As the “Black Bird” cinematographer, Kingston shot all six episodes of the show and played a huge role in creating a sense of tension within the visuals.

“For me, that was playing a lot with invisible camerawork – not letting the camera upstage the performance or story,” Kingston tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview as part of our Meet the Experts cinematography roundtable. “It meant embracing a lot of stillness, especially b because we’re inside their conversations a lot in the cellblocks. Sometimes that meant embracing static frames or creating movement that felt very subdued and just blended in. It was really supposed to feel subconscious. And when we move the camera it definitely meant something.”

Based on the true-crime memoir “In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption” by James Keene, “Black Bird” isn’t just about Jimmy and Larry and their twisted relationship, but also about Jimmy and his father, Big Jim, a former cop whose inefficiencies as a father put Jimmy on the path that led him to Larry in the first place. Big Jim is played by Ray Liotta on “Black Bird” and it was one of the late actor’s final roles.

“The first time we see them in that visitors’ room in the jail, they’re talking to each other through the glass and so we really played with a lot of reflections that were naturally happening,” Kingston says of shooting scenes between Egerton and Liotta. “The idea of seeing Jimmy’s reflection in Big Jim’s shot – on his side of the glass – was very interesting, because they’re very similar men. I think that’s a big reason why they maybe didn’t get along, didn’t see eye to eye. So it was just playing with that juxtaposition.”

Kingston says the dynamic between Egerton and Liotta was “phenomenal” from the first day of shooting. “It was just really just exciting just to kind of sit back and watch their performances, it was quite inspiring,” she says. “Ray was just such an absolute genius and just an all-around filmmaker. He enjoyed staying on set while we were lighting and didn’t really go back to his trailer. [He loved] the process of it all. And that was really cool to witness.”

