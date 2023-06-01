NaTasha Yvette Williams (‘Some Like it Hot’) on infusing the ‘extremely strong’ Sweet Sue with humor: ‘We’re having class every night’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“The moment before it happens, you’re like, okay, this is another year of not hearing your name and then just preparing yourself mentally for it not to hear it,” says NaTasha Yvette Williams about listening to the Tony nominations. After a long career on Broadway, the veteran actress finally heard her name called among this year’s list of Tony nominees thanks to her acclaimed performance as Sweet Sue in “Some Like it Hot.” Tears of joy and gratitude have been flowing ever since. “I’m crying every other step these days,” she admits, “but it was just a very surreal moment and a realized dream.” It’s appropriate then, that the actress has finally earned her first nomination for a role that calls upon all of her abilities. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Sweet Sue is the bandleader of an all-female jazz band in “Some Like it Hot,” which Joe (Christian Borle) and Jerry (J. Harrison Ghee) joins in order to hide from the mob. The role is greatly expanded from the character seen in the original film, and Williams is having a blast fleshing out the character.

“She’s extremely strong, and inventive and creative,” explains Williams of Sue’s nature. The actress elaborates that Sue serves as a mother figure to most of the women in her band, taking the time to understand and make space for all of the individual challenges that these artists might face. “She’s taking care of people, but she’s, she’s also creating a, creating a path of openness in spite of any kind of challenges she might have,” says Williams.

Audiences meet Sue at the top of the show when Williams leads the ensemble in the roaring opening number “What Are You Thirsty For?” The actress considers it an “honor” to be tasked with setting the tone for the evening, but the song is not without its challenges. “No matter what I’m feeling like or have been through that day or that week, I have the responsibility of inviting people to our show,” explains Williams. “I love doing it, and I love having to make sure that I’m up and ready for the challenge before the show starts so that we all can get off to a good start.”

If Williams is ever having a bad day, it’s hard to tell when watching her on stage since she is responsible for some of the funniest moments in the musical. The number of laughs she elicits is even more impressive considering the comedic chops of her scene partners, particularly the improve-prone Borle. “There’s no telling what Christian’s going to do,” reveals Williams, “what he is going to say, what smirk he’s going to have on his face so that you have to respond to.” She uses this dynamic as a learning opportunity and a way to keep the performance fresh. “We’re having class every night…sometimes I’m the teacher, sometimes I’m the student, and we all just sort of intertwine and feed off each other, and it’s just a beautiful kind of exchange,” claims the actress. Williams doesn’t necessarily consider herself a funny person, but she notes that humor has been important in her daily life. “When things happen to you, you just sort of have to figure out how you’re going to move through it,” she explains. “And laughter and comedy, I guess has been that for me.”

Sue would have needed humor in order to navigate through the discrimination she would have faced as a Black woman traveling the country during the prohibition era. The creatives of “Some Like it Hot” were keen to highlight the realities that the diverse ensemble of actors would have been up against, while still presenting a story full of joy. “While Sue is strong, she’s also in this time period, and she understands that there’s certain places she’s not welcome. She understands that there’s certain ways she has to speak to certain people,” elaborates Williams. So she delivers a few key lines which help frame the stakes for the audience amid the showstopping choreography, allowing the musical to focus on Sue’s perseverance. “Because in actuality, to move through it, that was the difficult part. Having to figure out how to navigate each situation without making it be a situation,” says Williams. “So that’s what we’re doing with the show, and that’s what people who survived during that time did as well.”

