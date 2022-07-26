Nathan Barr (‘A Very British Scandal’ composer): ‘It’s about two characters who are reaching for something’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s about two characters who are reaching for something,” reveals composer Nathan Barr about the limited series “A Very British Scandal.” The three-episode drama recounts the marriage and bitter divorce between Ian and Margaret Campbell, the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, played by Paul Bettany and Claire Foy. Barr’s score has been nominated for an Emmy, his fifth career nomination. He previously won for composing the main title music of the Netflix limited series “Hollywood.” Check out our exclusive video interview with Barr above.

The composer’s inspiration came from his belief that both Ian and Margaret were looking for things that were completely separate from any kind of love. For Ian, it was the desire for Margaret’s money, while Margaret was attracted to the idea of being the wife of a duke. Barr says that those elements informed the melodies he crafted. “The score was really about plugging into the emotional journey behind that reaching,” he says. “I just found a simple melody right up front, and it has these notes at the end of the phrase that feel like they’re reaching. That plugged in really nicely to what they’re both doing under the surface.”

Barr describes how the sound of the violin exemplifies the characters, comparing the couple to snakes. “There’s a lot of backstabbing and slithering around in the dark,” he argues. “Something about that sliding violin literally translated into playing that part of the story.”

Barr credits series director Anne Sewitsky with shaping the sound of the music, which incorporates both classical and contemporary instrumentation. “My first pass at the music was not rooted in anything other than a sort of straight classical approach, which I think was the more obvious approach,” explains Barr. After Sewitsky suggested a more contemporary sound in the music, Barr made some adjustments. “I started exploring using some synths and some other custom stuff that I have here at my studio,” he says. “Suddenly the score took a very different turn.”

Barr also credits the success of the score to the performances of Bettany and Foy. “The performances are so incredible,” he says. “I was sorry to see them not nominated. But I think it’s always helpful when the performances are as strong as these performances were.”

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?