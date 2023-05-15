Nathan Barr (‘The Great’ composer): ‘You don’t want to go in too heavy’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

WARNING: This video and article contain spoilers for the third season.

“I don’t generally read scripts,” admits Nathan Barr about “The Great” in our recent webchat. He continues, “I love experiencing a show as a fan. It helps me plug into the show as a composer. I’m so excited about everything I see.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

The third season of “The Great” was just released on Hulu and is billed as “an occasional true story” about the rise of Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) in Russia during the 18th century. The third season focuses on Catherine contending with the burden of ruling alongside the realization she actually loves her husband Peter (Nicholas Hoult). The comedy is created by the Oscar-nominated writer Tony McNamara of “The Favourite.”

Barr explains, “It’s hilarious, horrifying and exciting. The music is never about saving something that isn’t working. It’s about gently supporting.” The sixth episode of the season, titled ‘Ice,’ contains a big character moment for Catherine and Peter. The composer reveals, “We had to decide how to tread. You don’t want to go in too heavy with the emotion in a moment like that. It’s already playing well on screen. Tony and Marian are very allergic to anything that smacks of melodrama.”

Sometimes the composer will use instruments to represent different characters. For Catherine, he has used the flute. Barr explains, “The flute is not specifically her all the time, but flute can be feminine in a way and lyrical. But it can also have some real bite. I would describe Catherine that way. She’s really beautifully appointed all the time, but she’s got teeth. She knows how to lead. If you overblow a flute, if you put too much air through the mouthpiece, it creates almost like a screech sound, or a high pitched piercing sound. I like that for Catherine. When she needs to lay down the law, she knows how to do it. I think the flute played like that helps.”

In 2020, Barr won an Emmy in the Best Main Title Theme Music category for “Hollywood.” He notes that on this season of ‘The Great,’ “People will hear a funny off note chord at the end of the main title. That was done at the last minute. I thought it was a little too perfect for a show that’s about so many imperfect people. So, I said to the orchestra, ‘when we get to that last chord just play whatever note you want.’”

