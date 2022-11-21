‘Glass Onion’ composer Nathan Johnson on raising the stakes for the ‘Knives Out’ sequel [Exclusive Video Interview]

The game is afoot for “Knives Out” composer Nathan Johnson, who returns to work with director Rian Johnson for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

“For this, we were talking about leaning back into that opulent romanticism, that sort of classic old-world style,” Nathan Johnson says of the new film in an exclusive video interview as part of Gold Derby’s “Meet the Experts” composers panel. “Rian has talked a lot about his approach to making these is not building them as a crossword puzzle, but building them as a roller-coaster ride. When we were thinking about the score, we wanted it to be big, we wanted it to be grand, we wanted it to be sweeping, and wanted it to welcome us all into this fun journey.”

Following the smash-hit success of “Knives Out,” Rian Johnson returned to set another mystery in the world of Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig, back again with his Southern accent). This time, Blanc is invited to the Greek islands by a tech billionaire (Edward Norton) who sets up an elaborate mystery weekend for his longtime friends (including characters played by Janelle Monae, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista and Kathryn Hahn). But when one of the guests turns up dead, Blanc must once again try to solve the crime – just as he did in the previous film.

For the score, Johnson says he was inspired by the project’s mystery roots and tried to seed little Easter eggs into the music that only would become clear after multiple viewings.

“The first thing I’m always thinking about is attaching to the emotional arcs of the character. That’s number one,” he says. “But for this, I’ve written motifs for a number of the key characters. It’s not necessarily something that you would pick up on the first or maybe even second listen. But once you begin to familiarize yourself with the movie and the music, there are elements where you have a character theme and that means another character can steal that theme. And it’s really fun to play around with that.”

The Johnsons have been making films together since they were kids, so their collaborative relationship is almost second-nature. But for “Glass Onion,” Nathan Johnson says he was on set for the length of the production, a closeness to the material that allowed him to tweak the score in real-time. “Watching the performances during the day, and then going back and writing [was key],” he says. “So that’s really where the score begins to develop as is I’m doing really early demos and sketches and letting Rian listen to those as soon as possible while we’re on set, and then he can start pushing back or tweaking his direction, and kind of develop the music while the whole film is developing.”

“Glass Onion” is out on Netflix on December 23.

