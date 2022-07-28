Nathan Lane on making Emmy history with ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and the ‘thrilling challenge’ of learning ASL [Exclusive Video Interview]

Nathan Lane just made Primetime Emmy Awards history with his record sixth Best Comedy Guest Actor nomination, for “Only Murders in the Building, and now has a total of seven bids, but these marks just mean one thing for the three-time Tony winner. “I’m old,” Lane deadpanned to Gold Derby (watch above). “It means I’ve gotten very old, older than I’ve ever wanted to be. It’s a lovely thing. I mean, it sounds impressive until you actually realize I haven’t actually won. But it’s nice to be invited to the party and be part of the conversation for sure. It has a lot to do with the quality of the show, of ‘Only Murders in the Building.'”

Lane plays Teddy Dimas, deli king of the Upper West Side and a former producer of Oliver’s (Martin Short) ill-conceived theater productions, who agrees to sponsor the podcast within the show launched by Oliver, Charles (Steve Martin) and Mabel (Selena Gomez). At first, Teddy just seems like a nice guy who just can’t say no to Oliver, but as Season 1 progressed, Teddy gets implicated in the murder of Tim Kono (Julian Cihi) and is revealed to be, as Lane put it, “much darker than anticipated.” The seventh episode, “The Boy from 6B,” the Season 1 highlight and Lane’s episode submission, is told from the perspective of Teddy’s deaf son Theo (James Caverly), delves into their father-son relationship, and is dialogue-free until Charles utter one word at the end. Lane had about six weeks to learn American Sign Language with his interpreter, Doug Ridloff, which was a “thrilling challenge.”

“Sometimes they would change things and you would go, ‘Oh, don’t do that. It took me long enough to learn the first version,'” he recalled. “Very often, they wrote things that were hard to translate to American Sign Language and Doug had to reinterpret certain things. You don’t want to embarrass yourself and you want to make it look as if you’ve been doing this for a while, but one of the helpful things about the character of Teddy Dimas was he was someone who was ashamed he had a deaf son and didn’t learn American Sign Language for a long time, so he’s not supposed to be so great at it.”

Lane credits Ridloff and Caverly, who was “incredibly supportive of me speaking his language,” for helping him during those scenes. The actor is disappointed that Caverly was not nominated as well for his “beautiful performance” in the episode. “So much of what I had to do is about that relationship and my work with him, so I like to think this is a nomination for the both of us,” Lane said.

Teddy and Theo had nothing to do with Tim’s death, but rather they run a grave-robbing black market jewelry biz, and Teddy, trying to protect his son, had forced Tim to remain silent about having witnessed Theo pushing Zoe (Olivia Reis) off the rooftop to her death 10 years ago. In Season 2, father and son are under house arrest while awaiting trial, and their relationship is more fraught than ever after Theo shares that has hired his own lawyer and walks out on Teddy. On top of that, the fifth episode revealed that Teddy might be the biological father of Oliver’s son Will (Ryan Broussard). “In episode 4, Theo basically wants nothing more to do with him. And that’s a pretty devastating scene for Teddy. And then, of course, there’s another development… so that certainly complicates things with Oliver,” Lane teased, adding that he will appear in one more episode in Season 2 for a total of three.

That also means Lane would be eligible in guest again next year and could extend his record. For now, he’s not thinking too much about taking home his first Primetime Emmy. “If it happened, it would be a lovely thing. And if it doesn’t, I’m happy that people are still interested in hiring me, and I just try to do good work. Look, it’d be great. It’d be lovely after all this time. I do have two Daytime Emmys, but as you know, they’re filled with chocolate and not taken quite as seriously,” he quipped. “So it would be nice to finally win the big boy nighttime Emmy. And it would be very meaningful because of this particular show and working with these people and this extraordinary young actor, James Caverly, who was just amazing. So, yeah, it would be very nice.”

