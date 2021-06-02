Neil Cross (‘The Mosquito Coast’ creator) on adapting Paul Theroux’s novel: ‘He’s been a big influence on and voice in my life’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“I’m a lifelong fan of Paul Theroux,” admits Neil Cross about the acclaimed author of “The Mosquito Coast,” the 1981 novel he would go on to adapt into his seven-episode drama series “The Mosquito Coast,” streaming on Apple TV+. “I’m pretty sure I have read essentially every word that Paul Theroux has written, and re-read it. He’s been a big influence on and voice in my life,” he shares. Watch our exclusive video interview with Cross above.

SEE Exclusive Video Interview: Antonio Pinto (‘The Mosquito Coast’)

“The Mosquito Coast” stars Theroux’s nephew Justin Theroux (“The Leftovers”) as Allie Fox, an idealistic inventor disgusted with the corruption of the civilized world, who uproots his family on a dangerous quest through Mexico to flee the U.S. government. Cross developed the series with co-creator Tom Bissell and executive produces the series alongside Rupert Wyatt, who directs the first two episodes, both Justin and Paul Theroux, Edward L. McDonnell, Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen and Bob Bookman.

The ambitious action drama co-stars Melissa George (“In Treatment”) co-stars as Allie’s wife Margot alongside Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman, who play their teenage children. While audiences may recall that “The Mosquito Coast” was previously adapted into Peter Weir‘s Harrison Ford-starring 1986 feature film, the new adaptation aims to be truer to the source material, delving into the motivations behind Allie’s quest to get off the grid and relocate his family away from the government forces that are after him.

“When a colleague approached me and said ‘hey, you love Paul Theroux, how about ‘The Mosquito Coast?’, my first reaction was to say ‘no, absolutely not,'” Cross laughs. “To my mind, the definitive adaptation of that novel had already been done,” he adds, referring to Weir’s 1986 film.

“But, more particularly, the novel was a product of a very specific set of economic, political and cultural circumstances,” he says. “So if we are going to think about who this man would be if he were alive in the world now, who the hell is he married to? Who is this woman who is with him,” Cross reveals about one of the central mysteries of the show, that is, who is Margot Fox and what motivates her to remain by her husband? “Giving some thought to the character of Margot was a huge component of what became essentially a re-invention or to some extent a prequel.”

Cross was also interested in further exploring the Allie character in more detail and through a more modern lens. “Allie exemplifies in many ways this American frontier optimism, where there’s always a better place over the next border, there’s always a better place over the next horizon,” he explains. “Allie thinks he’s the good guy, he thinks he’s right. He thinks that whatever situation he steps into, he can improve.”

PREDICT the 2021 Emmy nominees through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions