Netflix Oscar movies: 15 wins and counting

Heading into the 2022 Oscars, Netflix has a lot to prove. The streaming giant has already won a total of 15 trophies through the years (for a combination of narrative feature films, documentaries and shorts), and they should be adding significantly to that number. After all, Netflix kept the proverbial lights on for the movie industry during the Covid-19 pandemic as theaters around the country shut down. “Roma” is the company’s biggest winner to date with three Oscars, followed by “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Mank” with two apiece. In terms of major categories, Alfonso Cuarón claimed Best Director for “Roma” while Laura Dern took home Best Supporting Actress for “Marriage Story.” Scroll through our photo gallery above to see all of the historical Netflix Oscar movies, beginning with the most recent winners.

So far the streamer has yet to win Best Picture, but that could all change this year as “The Power of the Dog” is the current Gold Derby front-runner to take that top prize on March 27, 2022. The Western psychological drama is also the favorite to claim Best Director (Jane Campion), Best Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst), Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Campion).

Some of the other Netflix films in contention for 2022 Oscars include “Three Songs for Benazir,” “The Lost Daughter,” “tick, tick… Boom!,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Passing,” “The Mitchells vs the Machines,” “Procession,” “Bruised,” “The Unforgivable,” “The Harder They Fall” and “The Guilty.”

Here is the complete list of Netflix Oscar wins through the years:

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (2021)

Best Costume Design

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Mank” (2021)

Best Cinematography

Best Production Design

“My Octopus Teacher” (2021)

Best Documentary Feature

“Two Distant Strangers” (2021)

Best Live Action Short

“If Anything Happens I Love You” (2021)

Best Animated Short Film

“American Factory” (2020)

Best Documentary Feature

“Marriage Story” (2020)

Best Supporting Actress

“Period. End of Sentence.” (2019)

Best Documentary Short

“Roma” (2019)

Best Director

Best Cinematography

Best International Feature

“Icarus” (2018)

Best Documentary Feature

“The White Helmets” (2017)

Best Documentary Short

