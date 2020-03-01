Netflix schedule: Here’s what is coming and leaving in March 2020

Netflix has confirmed that 55 new original series, movies and specials will be debuting on the streaming service in March. Leading off the lineup is the third season of the Emmy-winning crime drama “Ozark” starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julie Garner.
Among the original films is “Spenser Confidential,” a reboot of the 1980s crime series starring Robert Urich. This time around Mark Wahlberg plays the cop turned detective alongside rapper Post Malone who makes his acting debut.
Leading the list of documentaries is “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution,” which details the catalyst for the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act. It is executive produced by the Obamas, who were also behind the recent Oscar winner “American Factory.”
Below is the full schedule of everything that is coming and leaving Netflix in March 2020.
Available March 1
Always a Bridesmaid
Beyond the Mat
Cop Out
Corpse Bride
Donnie Brasco
Freedom Writers
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
GoodFellas
Haywire
He’s Just Not That Into You
Hook
Hugo
Kung Fu Panda 2
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Life as We Know It
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Outbreak
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Richie Rich
Semi-Pro
Sleepover
Space Jam
The Gift
The Interview
The Shawshank Redemption
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3
There Will Be Blood
Tootsie
Valentine’s Day
Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas
Available March 3
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis – Netflix Comedy Special
Available March 4
Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything
Available March 5
Castlevania: Season 3 – Netflix Anime
Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors – Netflix Family
Available March 6
Guilty – Netflix Film
I Am Jonas – Netflix Film
Paradise PD: Part 2 – Netflix Original
The Protector: Season 3 – Netflix Original
Spenser Confidential – Netflix Film
Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City – Netflix Film
Ugly Delicious: Season 2 – Netflix Documentary
Available March 8
Sitara: Let Girls Dream – Netflix Film
Available March 10
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal – Netflix Family
Marc Maron: End Times Fun – Netflix Comedy Special
Available March 11
The Circle Brazil – Netflix Original
Dirty Money: Season 2 – Netflix Documentary
Last Ferry
On My Block: Season 3 – Netflix Original
Summer Night
Available March 12
Hospital Playlist – Netflix Original
Available March 13
100 Humans – Netflix Original
BEASTARS – Netflix Anime
Bloodride – Netflix Original
Elite: Season 3 – Netflix Original
Go Karts – Netflix Film
Kingdom: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Lost Girls – Netflix Film
The Valhalla Murders – Netflix Original
Women of the Night – Netflix Original
Available March 15
Aftermath
Available March 16
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 – Netflix Family
Search Party
Silver Linings Playbook
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
The Young Messiah
Available March 17
Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy – Netflix Comedy Special
All American: Season 2
Black Lightning: Season 3
Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom – Netflix Family
Available March 18
Lu Over the Wall
Available March 19
Altered Carbon: Resleeved – Netflix Anime
Feel Good – Netflix Original
Available March 20
A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story – Netflix Documentary
Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 – Netflix Family
Buddi – Netflix Family
Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 – Netflix Family
Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 – Netflix Family
The Letter for the King – Netflix Family
The Platform – Netflix Film
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker – Netflix Original
Ultras – Netflix Film
Tiger King – Netflix Documentary
Available March 23
Sol Levante – Netflix Anime
Available March 25
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution – Netflix Documentary
Curtiz – Netflix Film
The Occupant (Hogar) – Netflix Film
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 – Netflix Family
Available March 26
7SEEDS: Part 2 – Netflix Anime
Blood Father
Unorthodox – Netflix Original
Available March 27
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 – Netflix Original
The Decline – Netflix Film
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon – Netflix Family
Killing Them Softly
Ozark: Season 3 – Netflix Original
There’s Something in the Water
True: Wuzzle Wegg Day – Netflix Family
Uncorked – Netflix Film
Among the fare that is exiting Netflix in March are the Oscar-winning “Lord of the Rings” films, “Black Panther” and “Blue Jasmine” as well as the TV series “Being Mary Jane” and “The L Word.”
Leaving March 3
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther
The Men Who Stare at Goats
Leaving March 4
F the Prom
Leaving March 7
Blue Jasmine
The Jane Austen Book Club
The Waterboy
Leaving March 9
Eat Pray Love
Leaving March 14
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection : Classic: Collection 3
Leaving March 15
Coraline
Leaving March 17
Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 1-4
Leaving March 19
The L Word: Season 1-6
Zodiac
Leaving March 24
Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time
Leaving March 30
Batman Begins
Charlie’s Angels
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Death at a Funeral
Drugs, Inc.: Season 5
Hairspray
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
New York Minute
P.S. I Love You
Paranormal Activity
Small Soldiers
The Dark Knight
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Wild Wild West