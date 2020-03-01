Netflix schedule: Here’s what is coming and leaving in March 2020

Netflix has confirmed that 55 new original series, movies and specials will be debuting on the streaming service in March. Leading off the lineup is the third season of the Emmy-winning crime drama “Ozark” starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julie Garner.

Among the original films is “Spenser Confidential,” a reboot of the 1980s crime series starring Robert Urich. This time around Mark Wahlberg plays the cop turned detective alongside rapper Post Malone who makes his acting debut.

Leading the list of documentaries is “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution,” which details the catalyst for the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act. It is executive produced by the Obamas, who were also behind the recent Oscar winner “American Factory.”

Below is the full schedule of everything that is coming and leaving Netflix in March 2020.

Available March 1

Always a Bridesmaid

Beyond the Mat

Cop Out

Corpse Bride

Donnie Brasco

Freedom Writers

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

GoodFellas

Haywire

He’s Just Not That Into You

Hook

Hugo

Kung Fu Panda 2

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Life as We Know It

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Outbreak

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Semi-Pro

Sleepover

Space Jam

The Gift

The Interview

The Shawshank Redemption

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3

There Will Be Blood

Tootsie

Valentine’s Day

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas

Available March 3

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis – Netflix Comedy Special

Available March 4

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything

Available March 5

Castlevania: Season 3 – Netflix Anime

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors – Netflix Family

Available March 6

Guilty – Netflix Film

I Am Jonas – Netflix Film

Paradise PD: Part 2 – Netflix Original

The Protector: Season 3 – Netflix Original

Spenser Confidential – Netflix Film

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City – Netflix Film

Ugly Delicious: Season 2 – Netflix Documentary

Available March 8

Sitara: Let Girls Dream – Netflix Film

Available March 10

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal – Netflix Family

Marc Maron: End Times Fun – Netflix Comedy Special

Available March 11

The Circle Brazil – Netflix Original

Dirty Money: Season 2 – Netflix Documentary

Last Ferry

On My Block: Season 3 – Netflix Original

Summer Night

Available March 12

Hospital Playlist – Netflix Original

Available March 13

100 Humans – Netflix Original

BEASTARS – Netflix Anime

Bloodride – Netflix Original

Elite: Season 3 – Netflix Original

Go Karts – Netflix Film

Kingdom: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Lost Girls – Netflix Film

The Valhalla Murders – Netflix Original

Women of the Night – Netflix Original

Available March 15

Aftermath

Available March 16

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 – Netflix Family

Search Party

Silver Linings Playbook

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

The Young Messiah

Available March 17

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy – Netflix Comedy Special

All American: Season 2

Black Lightning: Season 3

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom – Netflix Family

Available March 18

Lu Over the Wall

Available March 19

Altered Carbon: Resleeved – Netflix Anime

Feel Good – Netflix Original

Available March 20

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story – Netflix Documentary

Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 – Netflix Family

Buddi – Netflix Family

Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 – Netflix Family

Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 – Netflix Family

The Letter for the King – Netflix Family

The Platform – Netflix Film

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker – Netflix Original

Ultras – Netflix Film

Tiger King – Netflix Documentary

Available March 23

Sol Levante – Netflix Anime

Available March 25

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution – Netflix Documentary

Curtiz – Netflix Film

The Occupant (Hogar) – Netflix Film

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 – Netflix Family

Available March 26

7SEEDS: Part 2 – Netflix Anime

Blood Father

Unorthodox – Netflix Original

Available March 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 – Netflix Original

The Decline – Netflix Film

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon – Netflix Family

Killing Them Softly

Ozark: Season 3 – Netflix Original

There’s Something in the Water

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day – Netflix Family

Uncorked – Netflix Film

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

Among the fare that is exiting Netflix in March are the Oscar-winning “Lord of the Rings” films, “Black Panther” and “Blue Jasmine” as well as the TV series “Being Mary Jane” and “The L Word.”

Leaving March 3

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther

The Men Who Stare at Goats

Leaving March 4

F the Prom

Leaving March 7

Blue Jasmine

The Jane Austen Book Club

The Waterboy

Leaving March 9

Eat Pray Love

Leaving March 14

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection : Classic: Collection 3

Leaving March 15

Coraline

Leaving March 17

Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 1-4

Leaving March 19

The L Word: Season 1-6

Zodiac

Leaving March 24

Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time

Leaving March 30

Batman Begins

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Death at a Funeral

Drugs, Inc.: Season 5

Hairspray

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

New York Minute

P.S. I Love You

Paranormal Activity

Small Soldiers

The Dark Knight

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Wild Wild West