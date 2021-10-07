Top 20 greatest living actresses never nominated for an Oscar; will Kirsten Dunst finally get her first bid?

Actress Scarlett Johansson finally escaped our long-running photo gallery of the greatest living actresses to never receive an Oscar nomination. And she did it in grand style by picking up two for her 2019 films “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit.” Will Kirsten Dunst be the next lady to leap off this gallery into an Academy Awards nomination soon? She has been receiving rave reviews for her latest film “The Power of the Dog” from Jane Campion.

Also in our photo gallery, we include Emily Blunt, who won her first SAG Award in 2019 but also still couldn’t gain attention from Oscar voters. She took home the trophy in the supporting category for “A Quiet Place” but also had a potential bid as a lead actress for “Mary Poppins Returns.”

In 2014, “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston looked like a lock to receive her first Academy Award nomination for “Cake,” following citations at the Golden Globes, SAG, and Broadcast Film Critics. Yet on Oscar morning, the Emmy-winner was left out. Aniston’s “Friends” costar and fellow Emmy-victor Lisa Kudrow found herself in a similar situation when she received an Independent Spirit Awards nomination for “The Opposite of Sex” yet came up short at the Oscars.

Other actresses who haven’t been able to parlay their multiple Golden Globe nominations into Oscar bids, including Mia Farrow (“The Purple Rose of Cairo”), Maria Bello (“A History of Violence”), Andie MacDowell (“Sex, Lies, and Videotape”), Meg Ryan (“When Harry Met Sally”), Cameron Diaz (“Being John Malkovich”) and more.

Who else will you find in our photo gallery. Take a tour of these top 20 women, listed alphabetically. Every person chosen for our gallery has been working for a while; we did not include anyone with a career just beginning in recent years.

Some original text by Zach Laws.

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions