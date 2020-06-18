New James Bond: Who Will Be Next 007 After Daniel Craig?

Daniel Craig has played James Bond for the last time. His final outing, “No Time to Die,” should have been in theaters already but was pushed back to the fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Craig was going to bow out after “Spectre” in 2015 but was convinced to don his dinner jacket for this upcoming 25th film in the official 007 franchise. So will replace him as the suave secret agent?

As you will see when you scroll through the photo gallery above, the list of actors lining up to replace Craig is getting longer by the day. “Outlander” star Sam Heughan is considered to be the frontrunner at this point in the race. But don’t count out earlier favorites like Tom Hardy and Idris Elba. The decision isn’t likely to be made public till after “No Time to Die” has finished its theatrical run.

Craig was only the second Englishman to play the part after Roger Moore, who replaced the original Bond, Scotsman Sean Connery. In between those two had been a one-off appearance by the Australian George Lazenby. Following Moore’s run, came a Welshman (Timothy Dalton) and an Irishman (Pierce Brosnan).

Lazenby was the youngest Bond being only 30 when he took on the iconic role. Connery was 32 while Craig was 38. The others were all in their forties the first time they donned their dinner jackets: Dalton was 41; Brosnan was 42; and Moore was 46. To date, Craig is the only actor to play Bond who measures less than 6 feet tall – he is 5’10.” Of the others, Brosnan and Moore are both 6’1″ while Connery, Dalton and Lazenby are each 6′ 2.”