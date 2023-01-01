Netflix has confirmed that 48 new original movies, series, documentaries and specials will be debuting on the streaming service in January 2023. Leading off the lineup are the debuts of “That ’90s Show,” a sequel to the long-running laffer “That ’70s Show,” and “Kaleidoscope,” an intriguing crime drama that you can watch in any order. Also look for the sophomore seasons of “Ginny & Georgia” and “Vikings: Valhalla” plus the fourth edition of “Fauda.”
Among the new films featured on the streaming service are “The Pale Blue Eye” with Christian Bale and “You People” with Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill.
Below is the full list of what is new on Netflix in January 2023.
January 1
Kaleidoscope series premiere (Netflix Original)
Lady Voyeur series premiere (Netflix Original)
The Way of the Househusband Season 2 premiere (Netflix Original)
New Amsterdam Season 1
Old Enough! Season 2
Survivor: Season 18
The Aviator
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Blue Streak
Brokeback Mountain
The ‘Burbs
Closer
The Conjuring
Daddy Day Care
Fletch
Forrest Gump
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Grease
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Jerry Maguire
King Kong
Leap Year
Life
Minority Report
National Security
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Parenthood
Reservoir Dogs
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Road to Perdition
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
The Taking of Pelham 123
This Is 40
Top Gun
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Twins
January 4
The Lying Life of Adults series premiere (Netflix Original)
Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street docuseries premiere (Netflix Original)
How I Became a Gangster movie premiere (Netflix Original)
The Kings of the World movie premiere (Netflix Original)
January 5
Copenhagen Cowboy series premiere (Netflix Original)
Ginny & Georgia Season 2 premiere (Netflix Original)
Woman of the Dead series premiere (Netflix Original)
January 6
Pressure Cooker series premiere (Netflix Original)
The Ultimatum: France Season 1 finale (Netflix Original)
Love Island USA Season 2
The Walking Dead Season 11
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld documentary premiere (Netflix Original)
The Pale Blue Eye movie premiere (Netflix Original)
January 9
Vinland Saga Season 2
January 10
Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger comedy special (Netflix Original)
The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker documentary premiere (Netflix Original)
January 11
Sexify Season 2 premiere (Netflix Original)
Noise movie premiere (Netflix Original)
January 12
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2 premiere (Netflix Original)
The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House series premiere (Netflix Original)
Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 premiere (Netflix Original)
January 13
Break Point docuseries premiere (Netflix Original)
Sky Rojo Season 3 premiere (Netflix Original)
Trial by Fire series premiere (Netflix Original)
Dog Gone movie premiere (Netflix Original)
Suzan & Freek documentary premiere (Netflix Original)
January 17
The Devil to Pay
January 19
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre series premiere (Netflix Original)
That ’90s Show series premiere (Netflix Original)
Women at War series premiere (Netflix Original)
Khallat+ movie premiere (Netflix Original)
The Pez Outlaw
January 20
Bake Squad Season 2 premiere (Netflix Original)
Bling Empire: New York series premiere (Netflix Original)
Fauda Season 4 premiere (Netflix Original)
Represent series premiere (Netflix Original)
Şahmaran series premiere (Netflix Original)
Shanty Town series premiere (Netflix Original)
The Real World Season 28
Mission Majnu movie premiere (Netflix Original)
January 23
Narvik movie premiere (Netflix Original)
Minions: The Rise of Gru
January 24
Little Angel Volume 2
January 25
Against the Ropes series premiere (Netflix Original)
Begin Again
January 26
Daniel Spellbound Season 2 premiere (Netflix Original)
Record of Ragnarok Season 2, Part 1 premiere (Netflix Original)
January 27
Kings of Jo’Burg Season 2 premiere (Netflix Original)
Lockwood & Co. series premiere (Netflix Original)
The Snow Girl series premiere (Netflix Original)
You People movie premiere (Netflix Original)
January 30
Princess Power series premiere (Netflix Original)
January 31
Cunk On Earth series premiere (Netflix Original)
Pamela, a love story documentary premiere (Netflix Original)
