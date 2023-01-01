Netflix has confirmed that 48 new original movies, series, documentaries and specials will be debuting on the streaming service in January 2023. Leading off the lineup are the debuts of “That ’90s Show,” a sequel to the long-running laffer “That ’70s Show,” and “Kaleidoscope,” an intriguing crime drama that you can watch in any order. Also look for the sophomore seasons of “Ginny & Georgia” and “Vikings: Valhalla” plus the fourth edition of “Fauda.”

Among the new films featured on the streaming service are “The Pale Blue Eye” with Christian Bale and “You People” with Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill.

Below is the full list of what is new on Netflix in January 2023.

January 1

Kaleidoscope series premiere (Netflix Original)

Lady Voyeur series premiere (Netflix Original)

The Way of the Househusband Season 2 premiere (Netflix Original)

New Amsterdam Season 1

Old Enough! Season 2

Survivor: Season 18

The Aviator

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Blue Streak

Brokeback Mountain

The ‘Burbs

Closer

The Conjuring

Daddy Day Care

Fletch

Forrest Gump

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grease

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jerry Maguire

King Kong

Leap Year

Life

Minority Report

National Security

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Parenthood

Reservoir Dogs

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Road to Perdition

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

The Taking of Pelham 123

This Is 40

Top Gun

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Twins

January 4

The Lying Life of Adults series premiere (Netflix Original)

Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street docuseries premiere (Netflix Original)

How I Became a Gangster movie premiere (Netflix Original)

The Kings of the World movie premiere (Netflix Original)

January 5

Copenhagen Cowboy series premiere (Netflix Original)

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 premiere (Netflix Original)

Woman of the Dead series premiere (Netflix Original)

January 6

Pressure Cooker series premiere (Netflix Original)

The Ultimatum: France Season 1 finale (Netflix Original)

Love Island USA Season 2

The Walking Dead Season 11

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld documentary premiere (Netflix Original)

The Pale Blue Eye movie premiere (Netflix Original)

January 9

Vinland Saga Season 2

January 10

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger comedy special (Netflix Original)

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker documentary premiere (Netflix Original)

January 11

Sexify Season 2 premiere (Netflix Original)

Noise movie premiere (Netflix Original)

January 12

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2 premiere (Netflix Original)

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House series premiere (Netflix Original)

Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 premiere (Netflix Original)

January 13

Break Point docuseries premiere (Netflix Original)

Sky Rojo Season 3 premiere (Netflix Original)

Trial by Fire series premiere (Netflix Original)

Dog Gone movie premiere (Netflix Original)

Suzan & Freek documentary premiere (Netflix Original)

January 17

The Devil to Pay

January 19

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre series premiere (Netflix Original)

That ’90s Show series premiere (Netflix Original)

Women at War series premiere (Netflix Original)

Khallat+ movie premiere (Netflix Original)

The Pez Outlaw

January 20

Bake Squad Season 2 premiere (Netflix Original)

Bling Empire: New York series premiere (Netflix Original)

Fauda Season 4 premiere (Netflix Original)

Represent series premiere (Netflix Original)

Şahmaran series premiere (Netflix Original)

Shanty Town series premiere (Netflix Original)

The Real World Season 28

Mission Majnu movie premiere (Netflix Original)

January 23

Narvik movie premiere (Netflix Original)

Minions: The Rise of Gru

January 24

Little Angel Volume 2

January 25

Against the Ropes series premiere (Netflix Original)

Begin Again

January 26

Daniel Spellbound Season 2 premiere (Netflix Original)

Record of Ragnarok Season 2, Part 1 premiere (Netflix Original)

January 27

Kings of Jo’Burg Season 2 premiere (Netflix Original)

Lockwood & Co. series premiere (Netflix Original)

The Snow Girl series premiere (Netflix Original)

You People movie premiere (Netflix Original)

January 30

Princess Power series premiere (Netflix Original)

January 31

Cunk On Earth series premiere (Netflix Original)

Pamela, a love story documentary premiere (Netflix Original)

