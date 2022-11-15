Next James Bond: Who Will Be New 007 After Daniel Craig? [PHOTOS]

After playing James Bond in five films over a period of 15 years, Daniel Craig’s tenure as the fictional MI6 officer has come to an end. His final outing, “No Time to Die,” was released in October 2021 and served as the 25th entry in the official 007 franchise. Scroll through our photo gallery to see the leading candidates to be the next James Bond, the new 007.

DISCUSS All the contenders with Hollywood insiders in our notorious forums

Craig was only the second Englishman to play the part after Roger Moore, who replaced the original Bond, Scotsman Sean Connery. In between those two had been a one-off appearance by the Australian George Lazenby. Following Moore’s run, came a Welshman (Timothy Dalton) and an Irishman (Pierce Brosnan).

Lazenby was the youngest Bond being only 30 when he took on the iconic role. Connery was 32 while Craig was 38. The others were all in their forties the first time they donned their dinner jackets: Dalton was 41; Brosnan was 42; and Moore was 46. To date, Craig is the only actor to play Bond who measures less than 6 feet tall – he is 5’10”. Of the others, Brosnan and Moore are both 6’1″ while Connery, Dalton and Lazenby are each 6′ 2″.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions