Everything to know about Gordan Ramsay’s ‘Next Level Chef 2’: Meet the 18 chef-testants competing

“Next Level Chef” returns to FOX on Sunday, February 12 immediately following Super Bowl LVII. The show will then move to its regular weekly time slot, beginning Thursday, February 16 at 8/7c.

Over three stories high, each floor of this culinary gauntlet contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment, because Gordon Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!

Joined by two elite names in the food world, chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, Ramsay and his co-mentors leave no stone unturned, as they’ve scoured the country and hand-picked the best home cooks, social media chefs and professional chefs who will be on each of their teams. With a one-year mentorship and $250,000 on the line, the steaks are high as the cooks look to become this season’s Next Level Chef.

The show is filmed on a set constructed in Las Vegas. Built within an industrial tent, it consists of three kitchens that are stacked on top of each other. The first season of this one-of-a-kind competition was won by Team Arrington’s Stephanie “Pyet” Despain, a 30-year old social media chef from Kansas City. Scroll through the Season 2 contestants in the gallery above or click here for direct access.

