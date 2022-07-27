Nicholas Braun (‘Succession’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Nicholas Braun is entering the “Succession” episode “Retired Janitors of Idaho” as his 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Supporting Actor. This program aired on November 14 and was the fifth episode of the HBO drama’s third season.

In this installment, the President calls the Roys to announce that he will not be seeking a second term amid the blowback from ATN’s attacks, jeopardizing Waystar’s political survival. Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and the Waystar team find themselves working together at the annual shareholders’ meeting. Ewan (James Cromwell) is so is furious that Greg (Braun) has gone with the Roy family, he decides to donate his entire estate to Greenpeace, leaving his grandson with no inheritance.

This year marks the second career Emmy nomination for Braun. He was nominated in the same category in 2020 for playing Greg Hirsch in “Succession.” For this 2022 contest, he is competing against Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”), Kieran Culkin (“Succession”), Park Hae-soo (“Squid Game”), Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”), John Turturro (“Severance”), Christopher Walken (“Severance”) and Oh Young-soo (“Squid Game”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

