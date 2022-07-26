Nicholas Hoult (‘The Great’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Nicholas Hoult is entering the “The Great” episode “Wedding” as his 2022 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Actor. This program streamed November 19, 2021 and was the 10th episode of the second season for the Hulu show.

In this installment, Peter III of Russia (Hoult) confirms the rumors to Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) that he did indeed sleep with her mother Joanna (Gillian Anderson) and was responsible for her accidental death by falling out a window. Peter stages an (unsuccessful) coup and then leaves the castle with their baby, but he soon has second thoughts and returns. Later, Catherine kills someone she thinks is Peter, but it’s actually his body double (also Hoult).

This year marks Hoult’s first career Emmy nomination. For this 2022 contest, he is competing against Donald Glover (“Atlanta”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”), Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”) and Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”). “The Great” received four total 2022 Emmy Award nominations, including Best Comedy Actress for Fanning.

