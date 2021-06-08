Nicholas Pinnock (‘For Life’) on tackling timely subjects Black Lives Matter and pandemic [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“For Life” embraced the world of 2020 when it returned for its second season. Star Nicholas Pinnock explains in an exclusive interview with Gold Derby (watch the video above) that the legal drama about a wrongfully-imprisoned African American named Aaron Wallace was uniquely suited to tackle timely subject matter like the Black Lives Matter movement and the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was really difficult to ignore what was going on in the world at the time and it seemed like a great opportunity to tie in some of the themes of isolation […] and also the discrimination towards different colors and cultures,” says the actor.

He continues, “It made sense that we could tie these things in and really connect with an audience that were sitting at home and they would have a better understanding of what was going on if they could see more of what Aaron had gone through and what other people go through when you put them in the same position. They were in a same position, so it was a very clever move and I’m really proud that they were brave enough to do it.”

On the bubble for renewal throughout its two-season run, ABC cancelled “For Life” last month and Pinnock’s fellow producers are now shopping a continuation to other outlets. “Hopefully, we still got some more new memories to make,” smiles Pinnock.

He says about receiving the news, “I was kept up to date with everything. I have a very good relationship with ABC and all the creatives. We’re all in this together and there no information that was hidden from me or came late and I didn’t have to read it on social media thankfully. That wouldn’t have been very kind, but no, they’ve been very kind to me and I want to take this opportunity to thank them for allowing us to do what we do in the way that we wanted to do it for two seasons and I have no bitterness and harbor no grudge towards them for cancelling. I totally understand their reasonings (which I won’t go into now) and their blessings to find it a new home, so yeah, really, really thankful to ABC.”

Will Pinnock be nominated at the 2021 Emmy Awards for Best Drama Actor? Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track the latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?