Nicky Austin (‘Ted Lasso’ hair and makeup): ‘Richmond became a family’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“You’re always trying to up your game,” admits hairstylist and makeup artist Nicky Austin about working on “Ted Lasso.” For our recent webchat she continues, “I’ve got to keep everyone’s character but then make everyone look like they’ve progressed.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

The show tells the story of optimistic American Ted (Jason Sudeikis), coaching a struggling soccer team in Richmond, England. The team members have to overcome ego and personal struggles to find success. Austin says, “It’s not really about football. It’s about the family you are born with and the family you make. Richmond became a family. This is not a real football club, yet my son is obsessed with Richmond. Because it’s so much about family and the bonds they form with people who start as strangers.”

Austin just received her second straight Emmy nomination for Contemporary Hairstyling along with her team of Nicola Springall, Sophie Roberts and Nicola Pope. They were nominated for their work on the season three final. While the future of the series remains uncertain, the season closes out a three-season arc for the show. Austin reveals, “Once I’d seen the script, I knew it was the one I was going to submit. Those montage moments were so special. For certain people’s characters, you wanted to change them slightly. With the montage, they had moved on a little bit. We had an opportunity to change people really subtlety.”

Throughout the series run, hair helped explore the characters. Changing hair was used to show the dark character turn of Nate (Nick Mohammed) and the importance of football to Jamie (Phil Dunster). Austin explains, “Nate had this journey from a jet black boyish fringe cut when we first meet him in season one. By the end of season two, the color has gone from his hair. We gradually wanted to show that. It told a story. And in season three we see a much kinder side of Jamie. But there’s nothing particularly grown up about his hair. Jamie is just fun and his hair was always fun. We always wanted to copy someone. We went with Ronaldo, then we went with Jack Grealish and then we went with David Beckham. He idolized amazing footballers because football is his life.”

