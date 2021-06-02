Nicole Beharie discusses making her ‘Solos’ episode ‘tonally so different’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“It’s about control,” reveals Nicole Beharie about her episode of the science fiction anthology “Solos” by Amazon. “I really related to that,” explains the actress in her in her exclusive interview with Gold Derby (watch the video above). Beharie’s single episode is titled “Nera” after her character and sees her giving birth at home during a nighttime blizzard. Beharie continues about its themes, “The way that you intend something and then the way that it actually comes out or the way that people take it in — that’s her journey. The thing that she’s been waiting for, it comes out and she’s like, ‘This is not what I had in mind’ and then how do you deal with that?”

Listed as the penultimate installment on Amazon Prime Video, “Nera” is “tonally so different in comparison to some of the other episodes” with “more like a thriller-horror vibe” that contrasts the more straightforward monologue setup that characterizes the miniseries. Showrunner David Weil distinguished as “Nera” by making it (the only episode that was) both scripted and directed by women: Stacy Osei-Kuffour and Tiffany Johnson respectively. Beharie comments about this design, “There was a lot of birthing, so I was happy to be surrounded by women at that time — this is not for everybody.” She reveals, “We shot this in three days, so there was a doula on set helping.”

Seen last year leading the film “Miss Juneteenth,” for which she won Best Actress at the Gotham Awards, she says about choosing projects, “I’ve been really blessed. I love a great script and a great journey. I always imagine if I were an audience member, would I enjoy it and also, what is the piece saying or asking or is there something new? Is it introducing a new idea? Sci-fi is such a powerful medium for doing that, for inclusion and for asking questions without beating you over the head.”

