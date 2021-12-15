Nicole Kidman movies: 16 greatest films ranked from worst to best [PHOTOS]

Few actresses of her era take as many chances as Nicole Kidman. The Oscar- and Emmy Award-winning actress has been one of the industry’s most sought-after performers since the early 1990s, and appeared in everything from splashy musicals like “Moulin Rouge!” (which netted Kidman her first of four Academy Award nominations) to historical fiction like “The Hours” (which won Kidman the Best Actress Oscar for playing Virginia Woolfe) to psychological thrillers like “Eyes Wide Shut” (where she starred opposite her now-ex-husband Tom Cruise) to blockbuster superhero movies like “Aquaman” (Kidman will also return for the sequel in 2022).

And that’s just on the big screen. In recent years, Kidman has acquitted herself exceedingly well in a spate of prestige television series, winning an Emmy for her nuanced work in “Big Little Lies” and scoring a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for “The Undoing.”

But her biggest challenge yet is arguably her turn as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s 2021 film “Being the Ricardos.” For that film, yet another historical drama, Kidman didn’t just have to play Ball but also perform briefly as Lucy Ricardo, the character Ball made famous on “I Love Lucy.” In addition to her four Oscar nominations thus far, Kidman has earned 10 Golden Globe film nominations (including three wins for “To Die For,” “Moulin Rouge!” and “The Hours”) and has been nominated for nine Screen Actors Guild Awards for movies.

In honor of what seems like all-Nicole, all-the-time, tour through our photo gallery above with her 16 greatest performances, ranked from worst to best.

Some original text by Tom O’Brien.

