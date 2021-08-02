Emmy nominee Nnamdi Asomugha (‘Sylvie’s Love’) talks casting Rege-Jean Page and moving from the NFL to TV [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“There are a handful of casting moves that were made in this that I’m super proud of and this is one of them,” reveals Nnamdi Asomugha about casting Regé-Jean Page in “Sylvie’s Love” before his breakthrough in “Bridgerton.” The lead producer of the aforementioned Amazon film that shot in 2019, Asomugha recalls watching Page in the 2016 remake of “Roots.”

He reflects in his exclusive interview with Gold Derby (watch the video above), “He had such a presence about him and he was rooted in truth and so, when I read this script, he was the first guy that came to mind and so, I got his information.”

“Sylvie’s Love” is a period piece, to which Asomugha explains, “The goal from the start was how can we make Black people look and feel as beautiful as possible on screen, especially during the civil rights era.” He elaborates about what distinguishes its narrative and style, “We wanted to show what happened to regular people during that time as well and look at how beautiful we were and and the normal everyday things that we did when we weren’t always fighting for the rights that we so greatly deserved.”

Asomugha is now an Emmy Award nominee in the Best TV Movie category for his producing work, but he also appears in the feature that is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video as its lead actor in the part of saxophonist Robert Halloway, opposite Tessa Thompson in the eponymous role. The football all-star says that he considers himself equally an actor and producer at this point, having entered the industry only as the former.

“You realize, ‘Oh, no one really wants to hire a former NFL player to be in a movie’ because they’re like, ‘You don’t know what you’re doing we’re going to get someone that’s trained to do it,” recounts Asomugha. He continues, “I just said, ‘Let me start producing my own projects.’ That’s the only way I’ll be able to to show that I can act and then I fell in love with producing.”

