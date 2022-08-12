Nneka Onuorah (‘Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’) on Emmy recognition: ‘We just all started screaming’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

It’s rare for first-year reality TV shows to break through at the Emmy Awards, but that’s exactly what happened to Amazon Prime Video’s “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” The inspirational program earned six total nominations this year including for its director, Nneka Onuorah. How did she find out that she’d been nominated by the TV Academy? “I was actually in London working,” she tells me in our Meet the Experts: TV Directors panel. “I looked down at my cell phone and I saw, ‘Congrats, girl, on Lizzo!’ And I was like, ‘Oh, thank you so much, the show’s been great.'” After receiving more and more messages, Onuorah finally came to realize that she was indeed an Emmy nominee. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“We just all started screaming,” she notes about the happy moment. “We just had this big celebration right in front of Big Ben … It was thrilling, it was very exciting.” Onuorah was still trying to “process” winning at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards, so earning an Emmy bid was icing on the cake.

One of the first things Onuorah did was contact the contestants who took part in “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” “The bravery of you in allowing us to share your story in that way has really inspired the world and is showing up in so many ways in our lives,” she recalls telling them. “Lizzo sent me flowers almost that same day to my hotel in London. It was just a beautiful surprise.”

Why did she end up submitting the episode titled “Naked” for Emmy consideration in her directing category? “Episode 4 I feel like encompassed a lot of nuance but also just vulnerability, bravery and a lot of beautiful dancing,” she explains. “Lizzo’s song ‘Naked’ was the driving force of that episode and the girls had to actually do a nude photo shoot. When you strip yourself of other people, the expectations you have of yourself, it takes a great deal of bravery.”

Onuorah calls the series “extremely rewarding,” particularly as it follows the journeys of the contestants discovering their true beauty. “I was a dancer as well before I was a director,” she readily admits. “And so I have experienced, as a plus-size woman at the time, rejection and people telling me constantly that I wasn’t what was ideal. Understanding that background knowledge and listening to Lizzo [and the girls], I really felt like that all attributed to everything.”

Also in our webcam chat, Onuorah goes in-depth about what it was like behind-the-scenes of the nude photo shoot, the “raw and emotional” glass-breaking scene, and how the “life-changing” aspect of the show affects viewers at home.

