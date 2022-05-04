Noah Reid (‘The Minutes’) on Mr. Peel’s search for truth: ‘There is something beautiful about playing what you don’t know’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“There is something beautiful about playing what you don’t know,” explains Noah Reid. The actor is currently making his Broadway debut in “The Minutes,” a new play from Tracy Letts. The former “Schitt’s Creek” star plays Mr. Peel, a newcomer to a small city council who “wants to matter” according to Reid. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

In many ways, Mr. Peel serves as the conduit for the audience as the mysteries of the script unfold. As he chases down missing information from the previous week’s council meeting, he is “ping-ponged around” by the other veterans of the group. Thus, Peel and the audience are united in their lack of knowledge, and in the pursuit of answers. “I do feel connected to the audience,” he reveals, “when the play takes the turns that it takes, I’m taking that turn with them. We’re in the same boat.”

In his performance, Reid must constantly balance the question: “How do you fit into a group, but also get what you need?” Other characters in the play are full of wacky ticks and dark secrets, but Peel has a constant pursuit of the truth. “It’s an active listening job for me, to piece things together,” says Reid.

In an ironic twist, the actor’s real world situation upon joining the production closely mirrors his character’s journey. “The Minutes” was set to premiere on Broadway in 2020 before the pandemic forced the industry to shutter while the play was still in previews. Reid is the only member of the ensemble who wasn’t part of the 2020 cast. “It was very strange and also very appropriate,” suggests Reid, who walked into the rehearsal room as “the new guy” in the same way Mr. Peel enters his first city council meeting. “That first-day-of-school feeling is real,” he admits, “but I found it helpful in the character study of it all.” Luckily, his castmates were much more welcoming than the folks they portray on stage.

Of course, Reid is used to being a part of a welcoming group of actors. When asked to think back on the most meaningful take away of his time on the Emmy-winning “Schitt’s Creek,” he is quick to respond: “The people.” Luckily, a collection of good people has been a running theme in his other projects, whether it be “The Minutes,” the cast of his new series “Outer Range,” or his bandmates for his upcoming album. “I have found myself recently in some really excellent ensembles and I think that is such a gift, to get to work with people that you respect and love,” the actor describes, “you rely so much on the people you go into creative battle with.”

