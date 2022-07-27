Happy 100th birthday, Norman Lear! Our appreciation of the legendary ‘All in the Family’ creator

Writer. Producer. Activist. War hero. National icon. He has worn many hats, and is a sterling example of how to make it to 100 years with style, spunk and humility. He has produced and/or written for television in every decade since the 1950s, sparking laughter, creating a little controversy and igniting much-needed debates in millions of homes. Today, we celebrate the 70-year career and incredible life of Norman Lear as he celebrates his 100th birthday!

Norman Milton Lear was born in New Haven, Connecticut, on July 27, 1922 to a Jewish family. In 1942, he joined the Army, serving as a radio operator/gunner on Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress bombers in 52 combat missions during WWII, and was awarded the Air Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters for his service.

After the war, Lear moved to Los Angeles with intentions of a career in public relations. He ended up partnering with Ed Simmons, an aspiring comedy writer, and together they wrote sketches for various television appearances, most notably for Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis on the “Colgate Comedy Hour.” In 1959, Lear created his first of many television series, the short-lived “The Deputy” starring Henry Fonda.

Lear sought work in film as well, earning an Oscar nomination in 1968 for co-writing “Divorce American Style.” However, it was his creations for 1970s television that made him a household name, and earned him a spot as one of the first inductees of the Television Hall of Fame in 1984 (alongside Lucille Ball and Milton Berle). “All in the Family” premiered on January 12, 1971 – to dismal ratings. However, it won three of its seven Emmy nominations, including two for Lear (Comedy Series and New Series), and soon became the number one show in the U.S., where it stayed from 1971-1976. It was the first sitcom to include dramatic moments, portraying realistic struggles and depicting controversial issues such as rape, abortion and women’s liberation. Lear was the first to videotape (not film) live in front of a studio audience, setting a precedent for comedies thereafter. This series sparked a multi-decade career of beloved sitcoms that many of us grew up with, and changed the landscape of television.

Throughout the 1970s, Lear was active in creating, producing and writing numerous series that addressed topical and controversial issues, and promoted diversity. “All in the Family” itself had several spin-offs, the most successful being “Maude” and “The Jeffersons;” his other series include many of the most memorable sitcoms of the 1970s: “Sanford and Son,” “Good Times,” “One Day at a Time” and the cult favorite “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.”

Lear not only put extensive work into his creative pursuits, but also has made advocacy a priority. In 1980, he founded People for the American Way to oppose rightwing Christian extremism in American politics, with the purpose of promoting separation of politics and religion. In 2001, Lear and his wife bought one of the first published copies of the Declaration of Independence, and took the document on a patriotic tour of the United States, including stops at the 2002 Olympics and Super Bowl XXXVI, with the intention of educating Americans on the foundation of their country. On July 4, 2001, he and Rob Reiner produced a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, with such notable actors as Morgan Freeman, Kathy Bates, Michael Douglas and Whoopi Goldberg participating. In 2004, he created Declare Yourself, a nationwide campaign that educated people on voting rights and encouraged eligible Americans to register and to vote.

At an age when most people look to retire, Lear kept going. He provided the voice of Benjamin Franklin in a 2003 episode of “South Park,” and published his memoir, “Even This I Get to Experience” in 2014. In 2017, Lear acted as executive producer for a reboot of his 1970s sitcom about a divorced mother raising two kids, “One Day at a Time,” this time featuring a Cuban-American family. And he evolves with the times – how many 94 year-olds even know what a podcast is? Yet, Lear started hosting his own podcast, “All of the Above with Norman Lear,” in May, 2017.

Over the last few years, he has delighted the generations who grew up with his sitcoms, bringing them back to the small screen in “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” specials that reenact single episodes of his famous series. Two of these have added to his Emmy collection; out of 16 career nominations, he has won six, the last two for Best Variety Special (Live) for “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons'” in 2019 and “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times'” in 2020 – making him the oldest Emmy winner in history at age 98.

Besides his Emmys, Lear has accumulated quite a few accolades. He’s won two Peabody Awards, a personal award in 1977 for “All in the Family” and an individual award in 2016 for his “groundbreaking work as a situation comedy producer.” President Bill Clinton honored Lear with the National Medal of Arts in 1999, declaring, “Norman Lear has held up a mirror to American society and changed the way we look at it.” In 2017, he was a Kennedy Center Honors recipient, received the Media Icon Award from the National Hispanic Media Coalition and was awarded the Woody Guthrie Prize for his advocacy work. In 1989, the Producers Guild of America created the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television; he became the 17th recipient of this award in 2005.

His full life has included three marriages and six children; he has been married to Lyn Davis Lear since 1987.

At age 100, Lear isn’t slowing down, and it’ll be interesting to see what he delivers next. One of his most controversial episodes was on “Maude,” when the titular character opted to have an abortion in 1972 – two months before the Supreme Court made it legal. Could this be a relevant time to bring that back to “Live with a Studio Audience?” No matter what he decides is next, audiences are likely to gravitate towards it.

Happy birthday, Mr. Lear. Thank you for showing us how it’s done.

