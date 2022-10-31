November 2022 box office preview: ’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ will dominate a month of prestige pics

With Halloween in the rearview mirror, the theatrical box office looks ahead to the normally profitable holiday season that includes Thanksgiving at the end of this month. We’re also continuing the rollout of a number of prestige films that will be in the awards conversation for the next few months, including the latest from a guy named “Spielberg.” Read on for Gold Derby’s November 2022 box office preview.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel/Disney) – Nov. 11

What is likely to be the biggest movie of the month and maybe even the year is director Ryan Coogler’s return to the Marvel Universe and the world of Wakanda he helped visualize for 2018’s “Black Panther” movie, which grossed $700 million in North America alone. Of course, the big tragedy surrounding the sequel is that Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer in 2020, leaving Marvel and Coogler having to figure out how to make a sequel without him, while still honoring his importance to creating such a beloved character. “Wakanda Forever” also introduces Marvel’s iconic Namor the Submariner, as played by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, to the MCU. (Did you know that Namor appeared in the very first Marvel Comics comic in 1939? It’s true.) With the amount of anticipation and some killer trailers, including one that premiered at this year’s Comic-Con, expect “Wakanda Forever” to open north of $180 million. Personally, I wouldn’t be too surprised if it opens over $200 million, since so many fans of the first movie will want to see how “Wakanda Forever” handles the loss of Chadwick and T’Challa.

“Strange World” (Disney) – Nov. 23

Disney Animation and Pixar have regularly snapped up the week of Thanksgiving for their big holiday releases, holding 10 of the Top 11 Thanksgiving openings, the top two being “Frozen” in 2013 and “Toy Story 2” in 1999. Last year’s “Encanto” only made $27.2 million over its first three-day weekend, but that was earlier during COVID when younger kids weren’t able to get vaccinated yet. This one comes from Don Hall, director of 2021’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” and 2014’s “Big Hero 6.” It’s about a family of space explorers, and features a star-studded voice cast, including Jake Gyllenhaal, Lucy Liu, Dennis Quaid, Alan Tudyk, Gabrielle Union and Jaboukie Young-White. With Disney’s great Thanksgiving track record and the only other family film being “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” this can probably make $30 to 35 million over the three-day portion of Thanksgiving.

“The Fabelmans” (Universal) – Nov. 11

Every Steven Spielberg movie is a big deal, but this one was his first one to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Ever since then, it’s been ranked as the #1 Best Picture possibility by Gold Derby’s experts. The movie is semi-autobiographical, based on Spielberg’s days growing up in Phoenix in a Jewish family with Paul Dano and Michelle Williams playing the parents of young Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle), who makes his way through teen angst by making films. Universal is taking a cue from Focus by releasing this coming-of-age drama in select cities earlier in the month and then going nationwide over Thanksgiving, since it’s a film families might watch together, though I’m not sure it can hold up well against so much competition. It should be able to do north of $12 million over the three-day Halloween.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix) – Nov. 23

Fans of Rian Johnson’s 2019 hit, “Knives Out,” may have been somewhat mystified when Netflix shelled out big bucks for two sequels to the Daniel Craig murder mystery comedy. The new movie has Craig’s gentleman detective Benoit Blanc traveling to a remote Greek Island to attend the murder mystery party thrown by Edward Norton’s billionaire. This one also features a terrific cast that includes Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson and more. After a rousing TIFF premiere (right before “The Fabelmans,” in fact), Netflix has made an unprecedented deal to show the movie over Thanksgiving week in 600 theaters nationwide, where it should do quite well. We’ll have to see if Netflix reports its box office.

“Devotion” (Sony) – Nov. 23

This year, Thanksgiving also offers counter-programming in this Korean War fighter pilot drama, directed by J.D. Dillard (“Sleight”) and starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell – yeah, the actor who just played a fighter pilot in the mega-hit “Top Gun: Maverick.” They play US Navy fighter pilots with Majors playing Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator, and Powell playing his fellow pilot, Hudner. It’s going to be interesting to see how well this fares in the third week of “Wakanda Forever,” but it’s different enough from the other Thanksgiving releases, and Majors is quickly becoming a star. $9 to 10 million over the three-day Thanksgiving weekend is what I’m predicting, as of now.

“Bones and All” (U.A. Releasing) – Nov. 18

As if there weren’t enough movies being released over Thanksgiving already, U.A. Releasing are hoping that the new movie from Italian auteur Luca Guadagnino, starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell as roaming “Eaters” (aka cannibals), might find similar success as last year’s Ridley Scott movie “House of Gucci.” Adapted from the novel by Camille DeAngelis, this coming-of-age genre drama also stars Oscar winner Mark Rylance as an unforgettable character the two of them encounter on the road. It will get a limited release on the 18th before it takes on some tough competition over Thanksgiving with so many other options.

“One Piece Film Red” (Crunchyroll) – Nov. 4

The month is kicking off with this 15th theatrical feature in the hugely successful Japanese anime series, a movie that was released in Japan back in November 2021 and has grossed $17.5 billion Yen (about $118.6 million) in Japan since then. The previous installment “One Piece Stampede” was given a North American release by FUNimation but only grossed $1.3 million total in North America, although Crunchyroll is coming off the success of August’s “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.” I’m going to think about this one a little more and share my thoughts in next/this week’s weekend preview.

“The Menu” (Searchlight Studios) – Nov. 18

Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult star in this dark comedy from director Mark Mylod (“Ali G Indahouse”) in which Hoult and Taylor-Joy play a couple who attend a high-class dining experience on a private island, presented by Fiennes’ world-famous chef. They soon learn that they and the other patrons are in serious danger, and the results are hilarious. Without knowing how wide it’s opening, it’s hard to predict a number, though it will probably open under $10 million against the second weekend of “Wakanda Forever.”

“She Said” (Universal) – Nov. 18

Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan and Zoey Kazan play New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who are working on the story that would lead to studio head Harvey Weinstein being taken down by his own sexual indiscretions with young ingénues. Directed by German filmmaker Maria Schrader (“I’m Your Man”), this just premiered at the New York Film Festival (NYFF) to solid reviews. We’ll have to see how it fares against the second weekend of “Wakanda Forever” and “The Menu.”

Besides the above, Focus Features will expand James Gray‘s “Armageddon Time,” and Seachlight plans on expanding Martin McDonagh‘s “The Banshees of Inisherin” nationwide on November 4. More on those in the next weekend preview.

As far as limited releases, there seems to be some interesting things this month, both on streaming as well as in theaters, as we’re getting some of the prestige

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Netflix) – Nov. 4

Although Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s new metaphysical drama has not made quite the same waves at festivals or with critics as previous films, “Birdman” and “The Revenant” – he won two Oscars for directing them! – his new one is hitting select theaters early this month ahead of it streaming on Netflix on December 16. The very personal film stars Daniel Giménez Cacho as filmmaker and journalist Silverio Gacho, who returns to Mexico after many decades to see how the place has changed.

“Causeway” (Apple/A24) – Nov. 4

Jennifer Lawrence and Bryan Tyree Henry (“Eternals”) star in this drama in which Lawrence’s Lynsey is an Army vet who has returned home with PTSD after being in a car bombing before befriending Henry’s mechanic, James. It will be in select theaters as well as on Apple TV+.

“Next Exit” (Magnet) – Nov. 4

Mali Elfman (daughter of Danny and Jenna Elfman) makes her directorial debut with this sci-fi road drama, starring Katie Parker and Rahul Kohli as unlikely driving partners on their way to see a scientist (played by Karen Gillan), who has discovered a way to track the afterlife.

“Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams” (Sony Pictures Classics) – Nov. 4

“Bones and All” director Luca Guadagnino is keeping busy this month, as his documentary about innovative cobbler Salvatore Ferragamo, who became Hollywood’s go-to shoemaker, will be released in select cities earlier in the month.

“Something in the Dirt” (XYZ Films) – Nov. 4

Indie genre filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead recently went over to Marvel to direct a few episodes of

“Moon Knight,” but before tackling a few episodes of “Loki Season” 2, they went back to their DIY roots, writing, directing, producing and starring in this odd indie about two guys investigating mysterious circumstances in one of their apartments.

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (Roku Channel) – Nov. 4

A movie that won’t be getting any sort of theatrical release, unfortunately, is this biopic parody of rock parodist “Weird Al” Yankovic, as played by Daniel Radcliffe with Evan Rachel Wood playing Madonna. Yankovic co-wrote the script, and he’s one of many hilarious cameos in a movie that makes it worth getting Roku.

“The Inspection” (A24) – Nov. 18

I’m not sure how wide Elegance Bratton’s semi-autobiographical drama (Closing Night of this year’s NYFF) will be released, but it stars Jeremy Pope as a closeted gay man who joins the Marines and has to deal with all sorts of bullying and harassment. The film also stars Gabrielle Union as his homophobic mother, and Bokeem Woodbine and Raúl Castillo as two of his sergeants.

“EO” (Janus Films) – Nov. 18

Poland’s submission for the Oscar International Feature category is 84-year-old Jerzy Skolimowski film, which follows a mule named Eo’s journey from one situation to another. It’s better than it sounds.

“Bad Axe” (IFC Films) – Nov. 18

David Siev’s amazing look at his Asian-American family living in rural America trying to keep their restaurant afloat in 2020, as they’re hit by COVID and anti-Asian hatred decades after his father escaped the Killing Fields of Cambodia.

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (NEON) – Nov. 23

Oscar-winning documentarian Laura Poitras returns with a fascinating portrait of NYC photographer Nan Goldin, whose photography and slide show presentations were a fulcrum of the downtown New York arts scene but whose experience with opioids leads to activism in fighting the Sackler pharmaceutical dynasty and medicinal addiction through her art. The movie played at many of the Sept. festivals, winning the top prize at Venice.

“The Son” (Sony Pictures Classics) – Nov. 25’

Following the success of his Oscar-winning film, “The Father” – for which Sir Anthony Hopkins won his second Oscar – playwright Florian Zeller (who also won an Oscar) adapts his own stage play (with Christopher Hampton). This one stars Hugh Jackman as a man who has just had a baby with his partner (Vanessa Kirby) when his ex-wife (Laura Dern) turns up with their teenage son (Zen McGrath).

“White Noise” (Netflix) – Nov. 25

Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”) returns with his adaptation of Don DeLillo’s acclaimed (but thought to be unfilmable) 1985 novel about college professor Jack Gladney, played by Adam Driver, who runs into marital difficulties with his wife (Greta Gerwig) after an “Airborne Toxic Event” causes a noxious cloud to send their family running from their home.

That’s it for November. Just one more month to 2022, and then we start all over again.