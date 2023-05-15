Numa Perrier (‘UnPrisoned’ director) on striking ‘the perfect blend of hurt and hilarious moments’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It was one of the funniest scripts I’d ever read. I was laughing out loud, which is always a good sign,” shares Numa Perrier about her initial reaction to reading the premiere episode of Hulu’s “UnPrisoned.” The series, which focuses on the reunion of a daughter and father after his 17-year prison sentence, resonated with the director personally, too. She shares, “While I did not have a parent that was incarcerated, I was adopted and reunited with my biological mother as a young adult, so I really connected to that feeling of reconnecting with a parent that didn’t parent you.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Perrier directed the sixth and seventh episodes of the season and had to navigate with the team how the look and tone of the show would strike “the perfect blend of hurt and hilarious moments.” Although other directors had helped to establish the visual style of the show in its first episodes, the director observes, “I knew that we would have an opportunity to do things that hadn’t been done in earlier episodes because we’re completely on location for that whole episode, we’re in another state. It’s a whole other thing in terms of the story.”

WATCH our exclusive video interview with Tracy McMillan, ‘UnPrisoned’ creator

Indeed, Perrier’s first episode, titled “Nigrescence,” moves the show from its setting in Minneapolis to rural Alabama. In it, Paige (Kerry Washington) and her son Finn (Faly Rakotohavana) go on a road trip with her father Edwin (Delroy Lindo) to his childhood home in order to retrieve his birth certificate so he may apply for an official driver’s license and secure a job. The director reveals that the episode actually shot in Northridge, Los Angeles, in a spot that “didn’t look too much like California or the high desert” and “felt more lush.” She and the location scouts and production designers landed on a house that looked like it was “abandoned under duress.” The director also mentions an “abandoned piano” in the home that “really spoke” to her, even though it does not appear in the episode.

The installment is a particularly moving look into Edwin’s childhood and a traumatic event involving his mother when he and his siblings were young. Perrier describes working with Lindo as a “dream come true,” explaining, “Delroy means so much to the world, but in particular to the Black community. We came up on all his films. He’s our uncle, he’s our father.” Even though television moves at a “breakneck speed,” Lindo has a “very specific approach” that moves more slowly, and the director notes that the crew “gave a lot of space for that” because “he’s so devoted to that honesty running all the way through his core, through his body.”

WATCH our exclusive interview with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, ‘UnPrisoned’ composers

The episode also includes a short flashback to the night in the 1950s when Edwin’s mother was falsely accused of a crime, dragged from her home and beaten by the police. Perrier made one important change to the scene as scripted, requesting that the gun the cops were supposed to brandish change to a baton. “In that moment, we still needed to exercise some form of restraint,” explains the director, saying that the baton “felt more visceral” and would act as the “one thing that sticks out” in the memory of young Edwin.

The seventh episode, titled “Unavailably Available,” focuses more on Paige as she prepares to deliver a Ted Talk. Perrier discusses working with “icon of the world” Washington, mentioning how much she has meant to the Black community and referencing “Scandal watch parties” and the actress’ past role as Olivia Pope in particular. In the episode, Washington gets to show “vulnerability,” and the director observes how “insecurities are funny and relatable.” The actress shares a particularly memorable scene with Young Paige (Jordyn McIntosh), and Perrier beautifully captures the two versions of the character together in a makeup mirror. It is a very “meta” shot in which “Paige is really taking a look at herself before this big moment, before she’s going to… share the core of herself with the world.”

Perrier’s work concludes with a harrowing scene in which Edwin and Finn get pulled over by the police while Edwin is driving without a license. The director worked to capture the feeling of “getting pulled over and the instant fear and danger and stakes of that moment” through the camera. She very effectively “just held the camera there” on the windshield facing Lindo and Rakotohavana as the characters process “the danger that’s right there before them.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominations through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?