10 oldest Emmy nominees for Best Comedy Guest Actor: Which TV legend barely makes the cut?

In 1953, Danny Thomas began his TV career as the star of ABC’s “Make Room for Daddy,” which eventually migrated to CBS and became known as “The Danny Thomas Show.” Thomas played family man Danny Williams for a total of 11 seasons, ultimately electing to end the show while its ratings were still high. Afterward, he earned an Emmy bid for producing “The Mod Squad,” guest starred on such programs as “Happy Days” and “Here’s Lucy,” and reprised his most well-known role on the single-season sequel series “Make Room for Granddaddy.”

Thomas’s final role was on an episode of the NBC sitcom “Empty Nest,” which aired just four days before his death in 1991 at age 79. His portrayal of the mentor of lead character Dr. Harry Weston (Richard Mulligan) resulted in an Emmy nomination – his first since earning four for his eponymous show over three decades earlier. He was originally the third oldest man ever recognized in the Best Comedy Guest Actor category, and now ranks 10th.

The television academy has recognized the work of guest actors on continuing comedy programs since the 18th Emmys ceremony in 1966. The award’s inaugural recipient was Don Knotts (“The Andy Griffith Show”), while the most recent was Dave Chappelle (“Saturday Night Live”). The honor has been bestowed on an annual basis since 1993 and was occasionally awarded before then.

Check out our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Thomas on the list of 10 oldest Best Comedy Guest Actor Emmy nominees. This list also factors in nominees for the now-retired variety performance awards, since guests on continuing variety series now compete here.

