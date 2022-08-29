10 oldest Emmy nominees for Best Comedy Guest Actress: List includes two former ‘Golden Girls’

Four years into the original 10-season run of CBS’s “Murphy Brown,” series creator Diane English developed a second sitcom for the network entitled “Love & War.” Although it only lasted three seasons, it did garner six Primetime Emmy nominations and two wins for Best Comedy Guest Actress. Tracey Ullman first triumphed in 1993 for a spot as an old flame of lead character Jack Stein (Jay Thomas), and Eileen Heckart prevailed one year later following two appearances as Stein’s mother. This was the fourth time that Heckart had contended for this award after earning two bids for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and one for “The Cosby Show.”

Heckart’s first and only Emmy win came when she was 75, making her the fifth oldest champ in her category to date. She is also the 10th oldest woman to ever be recognized for a comedic guest performance, with eight of the nine actresses who place ahead of her having added their names to the list after 1995.

The television academy has recognized the work of guest actresses on continuing comedy programs since the 16th Emmys ceremony in 1964. The award’s inaugural recipient was Cloris Leachman (“Cher” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”), while the most recent was Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live”). The honor has been bestowed on an annual basis since 1993 and was occasionally awarded before then.

Check out our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Heckart on the list of 10 oldest Best Comedy Guest Actress Emmy nominees. This list also factors in nominees for the now-retired variety performance awards, since guests on continuing variety series now compete here.

