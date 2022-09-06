10 oldest Emmy nominees for Best Comedy Supporting Actor: Which two ‘Barry’ cast members make the cut?

Rip Torn was honored with nine Primetime Emmy nominations throughout his six-decade acting career, two-thirds of which came for his comedic supporting performance as Artie on “The Larry Sanders Show.” He was recognized for the role every year from 1993 to 1998, winning once in 1996. In addition to bringing him a higher degree of fame, playing the part of the titular fictional talk show’s producer helped Torn establish his late-career specialty for embodying hilariously intimidating blowhards.

Torn’s victory at 65 made him the Best Comedy Supporting Actor category’s second oldest winner at the time (now fourth), and his final bid for the role two years later put him in fifth place on the corresponding nominees list. He is now 10th in the latter ranking, with four of the men who rank ahead of him having joined the group after 2017 and one being the category’s only octogenarian contender.

The television academy has recognized the work of supporting actors on continuing comedy programs since the sixth Emmys ceremony in 1954. The award’s inaugural recipient was Art Carney (“The Jackie Gleason Show”), while the most recent was Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”).

Check out our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Torn on the list of 10 oldest Best Comedy Supporting Actor Emmy nominees. This list also factors in nominees for the now-retired variety performance awards, since regular cast members on continuing variety series now compete here.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?