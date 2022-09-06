10 oldest Emmy nominees for Best Comedy Supporting Actress: List includes two ‘Bewitched’ cast members

Nearly 40 years after making her TV debut on an episode of “Kojak,” Judith Light landed what would become her first Emmy-nominated regular series role: Shelly Pfefferman on Amazon Prime Video’s “Transparent.” The show primarily focused on the male-to-female transition of Pfefferman’s ex-spouse, Maura (Jeffrey Tambor), while also exploring the change’s effects on the lives of her family members. Light’s role became increasingly prominent over time, culminating in her being the primary lead in the 102-minute musical series finale.

Light earned a total of two Best Comedy Supporting Actress bids as Pfefferman, the second of which came for her performance in the third season finale. She was 68 years old at the time of her nomination in 2017, making her the 10th oldest competitor in the history of her category. Of the nine older women who place ahead of her, four were recognized after turning 75, and one was six months away from her 90th birthday.

The television academy has recognized the work of supporting actresses on continuing comedy programs since the sixth Emmys ceremony in 1954. The award’s inaugural recipient was Vivian Vance (“I Love Lucy”), while the most recent was Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”).

Check out our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Light on the list of 10 oldest Best Comedy Supporting Actress Emmy nominees. This list also factors in nominees for the now-retired variety performance awards, since regular cast members on continuing variety series now compete here.

